When Elli AvrRam almost took a flight to Sweden to be with her family during Covid-19 crisis

Actor Elli AvrRam says she is “coping very well” with the ongoing lockdown in the country, and reasons she has always been a “ghar ki ladki”. But while she’s in India, she did contemplate going to Sweden to be with her family.

“I had to quickly take a call,” she confesses, “whether I should travel back home or not. I was in a serious conversation with my dad, who told me it’s better I don’t travel. We didn’t know what the scene was like, and hence didn’t want to take chances. There’s a connecting flight to Sweden, and what if they shut down airports? It would have been really chaotic.”

And what added to the pressure was the 29-year-old not willing to leave her pet cat behind. She tells us, “I cannot leave my cat behind, and haven’t got his papers too. Even though my help is there, I can’t leave my baby alone, literally because he’s also my family.”

AvrRam points how a lot of people who don’t have pets themselves find it difficult to understand this choice. “It’s like your baby and family. The situation was such, I didn’t know if I could leave him, what if I couldn’t have been come back to India? We don’t know how much time it is going to take, right?,” she voices her concern.

All alone by herself, with only her cat and help who stays with her, AvrRam says though she misses her family, things have been okay so far. “Even if I would have been all alone it would have been fine, since this is very much my personality since childhood! It’s not that I don’t love interacting with friends, but I just love my space a lot. I enjoy my khud ki company so much. I am always in my own world — I sing, dance, write, paint,” she ends.