When Emraan Hashmi had insulted Shah Rukh Khan — deets inside | Bollywood Life

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved stars in the Bollywood industry. The actor has proved his mettle as an actor with his journey from TV to Bollywood and to being the Badshah of Bollywood and Romance. However, there were times when despite being a superstar, Shah Rukh had to face the brunt. Be it from the audience or be it for his films. There were even times when other actors have said some things that raised several eyebrows. There was a time when Emraan Hashmi had insulted King Khan and is still embarrassed about it. Also Read – #IForIndia: Rs. 52 crore and counting — that’s how much the concert gathered for the coronavirus pandemic relief

It so happened that, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment was producing, Emraan Hashmi starrer web series, Bard of Blood. During the promotions of the same, Emraan and Shah Rukh had shot for a promotional video. In the video, while interacting with the Dilwale actor, Emraan had called him a ‘Dabba’ and ‘Dhakkan’. Well, it was all a part of the script and The Body actor had just acted his part out. However, later, he revealed that he felt very bad about it. Also Read – I For India: Shah Rukh Khan kills it with a funny and entertaining performance, AbRam adds the cute factor

For those, not in the know, Emraan Hashmi is a self-confessed fan of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor and revealed that he has grown up watching his films. For the same reason, Emraan was skeptical about it and felt very bad about it. In the promotional video that they shot, Emraan was also seen putting a bag on Shah Rukh’s head forcefully which the actor found a little difficult being a fan. However, he explained that it was all for professional reasons. Also Read – #AskKajol: The actress describes Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in two words and it will warm the heart of every Rahul-Anjali fan

Well, that’s how it is. Sometimes for professional reasons, the celebs have to go out of their way and do things that they would not have done in real life. The promotional activities for the films, TV shows, Web Series have gained a lot of attraction as it helps build excitement for the same.

What do you have to say about this? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.