When Hema Malini had ruined Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri’s wedding night | Bollywood Life

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been giving us couple goals for nearing three decades. The two had three wedding ceremonies but there is one more trivia about their wedding that is doing the rounds. It seems Hema Malini had ruined the couple's wedding night leaving Shah Rukh Khan in tears. The couple left Delhi just after their wedding and came to Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Dil Aashna Hai. He was a struggler then and agreed to work even on the day he got wedded. It seems Shah Rukh Khan took Gauri with him to the film set to get her introduced to Hema Malini but what happened was something else.

It seems Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri reached the sets but Hema Malini was not present. They told him that she would come shortly. At around 11 pm Shah Rukh Khan began shooting for the film. He left Gauri in the make-up room. He continued shooting till 2 am but still the veteran actress did not turn up. When Shah Rukh Khan returned to his makeup room, he saw that Gauri Khan had slept off on an iron chair. She was wearing a saree and heavy jewellery like a new bride. The room was full of mosquitoes who were biting his lady love. The sight made Shah Rukh Khan miserable and he had tears in his eyes.

We know that earlier he once searched for Gauri Khan in all the beaches of Mumbai. He told David Letterman, "When I landed in Mumbai, I started looking for her on beaches. I had Rs. 400 in my pocket, and when I got to know that the city has beaches everywhere. I used to take my gang with me to every beach in the city. When my friends were all tired and I was just leaving, I heard a voice. It was Gauri."

