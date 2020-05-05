When is the best time to go to Bali? Planning your trip

Bali weather and tourism by month…

January

January in Bali is technically the wettest and coldest month, though by cold the average temperature is still 26℃. Still pretty dreamy. January falls in the wet season but the rainfall changes depending on the area. The central to northern corners of the island definitely see more rain than the south. I was in Bali for the whole of January 2020 and I noticed that the downpours usually occurred in the early-mid afternoon. So I literally planned my adventures around the mornings and made sure I got up early to make the most of the clear sunshine. There’s still plenty to do when it rains regardless.

Tip: Always pack a rain poncho if you are getting around by scooter, getting caught in the rain can be an unexpected plot twist!

February

February in Bali is pretty similar to January, with the average temperature still around 26℃. Tropical. I was in Bali for the whole of February 2020 and I noticed that tourism dropped slightly compared to January so the potential for slightly lower prices and chances of a bargain!

Tip: Bring a couple of layers, the temperature can drop with the rain!

March

March is technically the last month in the wet season and so you will see considerably longer breaks in rainfall and more frequent clear blue skies. Nature starts to bloom and the lush greens glisten in the sunshine after a deep feed.

Tip: Nyepi (the Balinese day of silence) usually falls in March though the dates for Nyepi change from year to year because they are based on the Balinese Saka calendar which follows lunar phases. On this day the International airport (DPS) closes and the island engages in 24 hours of silence from 6 am – 6 pm. Plan your trip around this day as it will definitely affect your plans.

April

It’s coming into dry season! The month said to hold the most sunshine hours. Tourism starts to rise again and the island has some big festivals take place: Bali Spirit Festival and Ubud Food Festival are two of them.

This is a great month for weather and for catching lower tourism as April in Bali is considered a shoulder month between low season and high season.

May

May in Bali is typically the hottest month and so you’ll want to leave all your layers and jumpers at home. Temperatures average 28℃ and as you’re still in the shoulder season to peak tourism, you’re likely to get some gorgeous beach time without the crowds.

Tip: Pack your suncream and hydrate with some cold coconuts!

June

June in Bali marks the beginning of the high season so expect the tourism and crowds on the island to increase. Weather is great and vibes will be flowing.

Tip: Book ahead for high season accommodation to get yourself a good deal.

July and August

July and August in Bali are the months at the peak of tourism on the island and so you can expect the crowds in certain nooks and on certain beaches. There are plenty of international DJs and world-class events going on during this time so you’ll never be short of things to do but bear in mind that the roads, the beaches and the streets will be busier! Temperatures average 27℃.

Tip: Consider exploring the North of the island or some lesser-visited regions to witness the tranquil roots of Bali.