When it comes to leather, it’s fun to play with adventurous styling. Many stylis…

When it comes to leather, it’s fun to play with adventurous styling. Many stylists are opting for colored leather and vinyl skirts instead of simple black. I have several colors and I believe every girl needs at least one leather skirt in her closet. ❤️ The styling options with leather are endless. You can go the more laid back route and wear yours with a simple sweater and a pair of ankle boots or try one with a pair of over the knee boots and a bodysuit like I’m wearing for an evening out. This bodysuit, stockings and boots can be found in my amazon bio link.

Skirt is from @sheinofficial

You can also screenshot this picture and use your Amazon app to find these products. Simply upload the picture by using the camera 📷 icon in the upper right hand corner.

