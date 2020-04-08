When Kajol and Karan Johar had such a bad fallout that Karan said she had ‘killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years’

There was a time when Bollywood’s golden troika meant Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Karan Johar. Together they have given mega hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and My Name Is Khan. While Shah Rukh was a Delhi boy who entered Bollywood, Karan and Kajol were star kids and childhood friends. Imagine then, when a 25 year old relationship goes kaput. Well, something similar happened in 2016, during the release of two big films Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay when the relationship between the to soured.

Here’s how the drama unfolded — Ajay shared a recorded message in which self-styled film critic Kamaal R Khan said how he had received Rs 25 lakhs from Karan to praise Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and trash Shivaay. Karan later claimed that Ajay called him up and yelled at him. However, what hurt him the most was when Kajol retweeted her husband’s KRK tweet and wrote “shocked”.

The films released as per schedule ad clashed at the box office. However, the matter did not end there. When Karan’s biography An Unsuitable Boy released in 2017, Karan opened his heart out on his sense of hurt after that incident. He said: “I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more. I’ve been told by my friends that it’s still my hurt talking but I’m so indifferent to the situation now, what with everything that’s transpired. There was still a bit of me that wished we would get back to what we had, but that one-word tweet that she put out – that was the most humiliating thing she could have done for a person who loved her deeply. That broke me. Once it broke me, it angered me and then I went into indifference.”

However, such was their bond that nothing could hold them back. In February the same year, Karan became a father to twins — whom he named Yash and Roohi, after his parents. Matters slowly but surely began to thaw between Kajol and Karan. The first signs of t were visible when Kajol ‘liked’ an Instagram picture of Yash and Roohi. From then on, matters steadily improved between them to the point when Ajay and Kajol appeared as celebrity guests on Karan’s Koffee With Karan, Season 6.

