When Kareena Kapoor got Imtiaz Ali to replace Bobby Deol with Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met

Actor Bobby Deol was supposed to play the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, but Kareena Kapoor insisted that her then boyfriend, Shahid Kapoor play the part instead. Bobby made the revelation in a tell-all 2017 interview to HuffPost.

Bobby said that he’d watched and enjoyed Imtiaz’s Socha Na Tha, and was trying to work with him on his next, which was then titled Geet, after the character eventually played by Kareena. “There was a studio called Shri Ashtavinayak who wanted to sign me. I told them that let’s sign Imtiaz. He has a script ready. And let’s talk to Kareena Kapoor. The producers were like, oh no, that guy will make an expensive film. Kareena, on the other hand, didn’t even want to meet Imtiaz. I took them to Preity Zinta. She agreed but said she can do it only after 6 months. So we were stuck,” Bobby said.

But to his surprise, Bobby found out that Kareena had signed on to the film, and had got Imtiaz to hire Shahid to play the main role. “I was like, wow. Quite an industry,” Bobby said, adding that he was also supposed to do Highway with Imtiaz, but that didn’t materialise either. “But I have no hard feelings against him,” Bobby added. “He is a great director and doing so well. We’re still friends. But I always tell him: ‘Imtiaz, I won’t watch any of your films until you make one with me. That’ll be your best film.”

Bobby had worked with Kareena in Ajnabee, and made his comeback in Bollywood after four years with Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut Poster Boys (2017). He credited Salman Khan with resurrecting his career by offering him a pivotal role in Race 3, which released in 2018. He will now star in a Netflix original film called Class of ‘83, produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

