When Kareena Kapoor said it would be ‘amazing’ to be stuck in a lift with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor

Shortly after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor broke up in 2007 during the making of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, she found her happily-ever-after with Saif Ali Khan. Even after parting ways, there is no bad blood between the exes.

When a pregnant Kareena came on Koffee With Karan in 2016, host Karan Johar tried to put her in the spot by asking her what she would do if she was stuck in an elevator with Shahid and Saif. However, she was unfazed and said that it would be “amazing” if that happened.

“It would be amazing. They are doing an amazing film together (Rangoon) and get along really well. I’d be like, ‘Why wasn’t I the heroine in Rangoon?’” she said.

Shahid and Saif came together for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, which also starred Kangana Ranaut. The film got largely negative reviews and tanked at the box office.

Kareena worked with Shahid in Abhishek Chaubey’s Udta Punjab, though they did not have any scenes together in the film. While she was paired with Diljit Dosanjh, he was cast opposite Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Kareena opened up about Udta Punjab on her radio show What Women Want. She said that she did not feel threatened despite the fact that Alia’s role was “so powerful” and cited it as an example of sisterhood in the film industry.

“I think working with Alia in Udta Punjab was sisterhood. In fact, her role was so powerful that actually I was like, ‘This is epic.’ Not for once did I ever flinch or think that should I do the film or not. I said I’ll be like the perfect foil to it. We just did the film together,” she said.

Kareena also lauded the fact that female actors were supportive of each other now, instead of being insecure. “I like the way actresses nowadays congratulate and praise one another on their work, and sometimes even share each other’s work. I think that’s huge,” she said.

