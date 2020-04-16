When Nargis wondered if Sanjay Dutt was gay as he locked himself up with his friends

Sanjay Dutt was very close to his actor mother Nargis who gave up her film career to bring up her three kids. But being the first child of his superstar parents, Sanjay was the most pampered among his siblings – sisters Priya and Namrata. However, the actor was just 22 when he lost his mother to pancreatic cancer, three days before his Bollywood debut Rocky.

His sister Namrata has shared in his biography, Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy by Yasser Usman, about how Nargis tried to be tough with Sanjay during his childhood but always ended up giving in to his demands. She has been quoted in the book as saying, “Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She’d spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him.”

Sanjay was hardly over his drug addiction at the time of her death and her demise sent him further into the deep hole. His mother was so much in love with him that she refused to acknowledge the proofs of his drug addiction and even covered up for him at times.

The book has quoted his sister Priya Dutt as saying, “Once I heard Mom say to a friend, “Why is Sanjay’s room always locked when his friends are there? What is the big deal? I hope he’s not gay.”

Shedding light on Nargis’ blind trust in Sanjay, an excerpt from the book read, “She trusted Sanjay against the mounting evidence that he was an addict. Even when well-wishers tried to talk to Nargis about Sanjay, her default reply was ‘My son never drinks and never touches drugs.’”

Sanjay got to hear his mother’s last message for him only two years after her death and couldn’t stop crying. An audio recorded at her deathbed at a hospital in New York has Nargis saying, “More than anything, Sanju, keep your humility. Keep your character. Never show off. Always be humble and always respect the elders. That is the thing that is going to take you far, and that is going to give you strength in your work.”

A decades old video of Sanjay talking about the audio shows him getting teary-eyed as he talks about her. He shared about crying for 4-5 hours after listening to her message which changed him as a human being.

Sanjay had once told in an interview to India Today, “I hope my wife doesn’t pamper my children the way my mother did me. My wife tells me if the kids don’t hate the parents when they are growing up, there is something wrong in their parenting. I am tough to my children when I want to be tough.”

