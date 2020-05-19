When Nawazuddin Siddiqui REVEALED he had a one night stand with a waitress in New York City | Bollywood Life

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently grabbed the headlines as his wife Aaliya Siddiqui sent a legal notice to him demanding divorce and maintenance. While Nawaz is known for his powerful performances on the celluloid, the actor had confessed about his romances, affairs, flings, one night stands in his memoir, which was later pulled off from the stands. In these confessions, one incident he revealed in the book that he had a one night stand with a waitress in New York City. Also Read – Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, alleges mental and physical torture: 7 registered cases, 4 divorces; it’s a pattern in his family [Exclusive]

The excerpt from his book read, “Those years between 2006 and 2010 were pretty incredible too. The industry had begun to notice me… Strangely, the West was kinder to me first, both in terms of love and work. I was at a cafe once with my friend in New York City’s Soho area. The stunning waitress kept staring at me. ‘You? You are an actor?’ she asked a rhetorical question. ‘Yes!’ I replied. ‘Which film of mine did you see? Gangs of Wasseypur?’ She squinted, trying to remember, ‘No, no,’ she said. ‘Another film!’ After a few moments, she responded: ‘Lunchbox!’ We got talking and let’s just say what happens in New York stays in New York…” Also Read – Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya sends a legal notice to the actor demanding divorce and maintenance from him

Nawaz’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui exclusively told us the reason behind taking the extreme step of divorce and said, “Problems (in her marriage) had begun from long before, from the time I got married (to Nawaz), but I wasn’t bringing them forward. I was trying to solve these issues, waiting for them to get better, so I finally had to take this decision. There are many reasons why I finally took this decision.” She added, “Actually, my self-respect was gradually being destroyed. The way you are your raised in the house you come from, how your mother and brother take care of you, and then you are suddenly forced to change your religion…anyway, that was necessary to get married, so I did it for him when he had asked me to. But then your life changes so badly, that you realise that you were nothing in his life, you never were anything. You were just living alone with his children for ten years, you had to do everything alone. So, I decided to end it. After all, when I’m doing everything alone, then why not actually stay alone.”

