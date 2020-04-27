When Nayanthara opened up on her sensational breakup with Prabhudheva | Bollywood Life

The sensational breakup of Prabhudheva and Nayanthara, which happened in 2012, grabbed many headlines among the industry people. The duo, who got together on the sets of Villu, were in a serious relationship and there were reports that they will soon tie the knot but their bond hit the rough patch and the couple called it quits. In 2o17, the lady superstar spoke about her breakup with TOI and said, “It happens. It’s not just my relationship ‘ you take any relationship or marriage, break-ups happen. There might be misunderstandings and problems on a day-to-day basis but when it gets to a level where you cannot handle it and it goes beyond saturation point, it becomes very difficult to handle. People change, things change, situations change ‘ so it could be probably because of that ‘ I really don’t want to get into details because it’s quite personal and I don’t want to talk about it to the whole world.” Also Read – Did you know that Prabhudheva’s ex-wife, Latha, wanted to kick Nayanthara for stealing her husband?

Also Read – Nayanthara to play the lead role in Yogi Babu's debut directorial venture?

She added, “I have always kept a dignified silence on whatever was being said and written about me. Now things have changed ‘ when a relationship doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. There might be a hundred reasons for it or there might be no reason for it. When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn’t work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn’t working.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Rajinikanth extends support to Janta Curfew, advises people to stay indoors

The lady superstar, who was last seen in Rajinikanth's Darbar will soon start the shooting of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy will be directed by Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivn.

