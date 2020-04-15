When Pulkit Samrat gave ‘tel malish’ to ladylove Kriti Kharbanda — watch video | Bollywood Life

The lockdown has given lovebirds rumoured Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat a chance to spend quality time with each other, which is evident from the actress’ latest social media post! Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kriti Kharbanda felt paranoid about contracting COVID-19; this is how Pulkit Samrat helped her

Kriti has taken to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi! Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better’, says Kriti Kharbanda

The actress captioned: “First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)” Also Read – Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda hugging it out and twinning are pure couple goals — view pic

Fans loved the video and comments like “cute couple” and “favourite couple” followed.

In an earlier interview with IANS, Kriti Kharbanda had spoken about her chemistry with Pulkit Samrat and shared: “We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

