When Rahul Dravid bulldozed ‘favourite coach’ Gary Kirsten to complete a brilliant catch

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid is arguably one of the greatest batsmen India has ever produced. Stories of him remaining firm at one end of the crease for prolonged periods is a part of cricketing folklore. While his defensive approach earned him the title- The Wall.

What sets him apart from his contemporaries is his picture-perfect batting technique along with a respect for the game. His nature of not reacting at any form of incitement also makes him one of the most disciplined cricketers, the world has ever seen.

However, an aggressive Dravid is a rare sight.

But in a recent video shared by his former teammate Harbhajan Singh, Dravid Is seen headbutting Gary Kirsten to take a sharp catch, while fielding at short-leg.

The incident is from the second innings of the first Test played between South Africa and India in Durban in December 1996 when Kirsten prodded at a delivery by Venkatesh Prasad. The ball lobbed in the air and Dravid ran straight into the path of a standing Kirsten, who fell on the ground as the umpire declared him out for 2 (17 balls).

However, the Proteas had secured a comprehensive 328-run victory against a Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian side in that game.

South Africa had scored 235 and 259 in their innings, while the Indian batsmen failed drastically in both the innings, managing just 100 and 66 respectively.

Harbhajan, on Monday, in his tweet praised Dravid for executing such a sharp catch and also jokes about him hurting his ‘favourite coach’ in the process.

“Did u hit it?? my favourite coach Gary Kirsten by the way great catch,” Harbhajan wrote in his tweet.

The video shows Dravid rushing from his spot and diving straight onto the former South African cricketer to complete the catch. Responding to the tweet, Yuvraj Singh says that Kirsten is not happy about the dismissal.

Both Harbhajan and Yuvraj pivotal members of India’s World Cup-winning squad in 2011, which was coached by Kirsten.

