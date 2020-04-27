When Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia’s wedding was graced by superstar Rajesh Khanna — view pic | Bollywood Life

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan has been dominating the TV industry ever since the 1987’s classic epic TV show began airing as a result of lockdown. The show has brought back the stars who played Ram, Lakshman and Sita, that is Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia. The trio has been sharing a lot of pictures and a lot of memories on their social handles and guess what? our archeologists have dug up some facts as well. A picture from Dipika’s wedding is going viral as you read this. Also Read – Ramayan: Fans trend #RavanOnTwitter as Arvind Trivedi aka Ravan makes his debut on Twitter

In the picture, we can see the late Indian superstar, Rajesh Khanna blessing the newly wedded duo on their wedding day by gracing their wedding reception. Yes, a fan of the 90s era shared the picture on Instagram which is a rare picture. Have a look at the picture here: Also Read – Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil share a picture of the whole cast of Ramayan, and it has taken the internet by storm

Meanwhile, recently the actress has shared a picture in which she could be seen felicitated by then Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi. Sharing the picture, Dipika wrote, “This is the 1st time we were felicitated ….we realized we were a part of a legacy Ramayan ..we created history …remember the day vividly when we got a call from delhi to meet the PM …#rajivgandhi#feliciate#delhji#ramayan#ramayanworld#sagarworld#shivsagar#lockdowndisriessa.” Have a look at the picture here:

Meanwhile, Dipika Chikhlia has been actively participating in various initiatives that PM Narendra Modi has come up with, be it 9-baje 9-minute or Junta Curfew. The actress has also been urging people to stay positive and stay at home till the time the curve of the novel coronavirus is flattened.

Recently, Dipika’s co-star Sunil Lahri shared a picture from one of their TV shows in which they were paired opposite each other. This sent the Ramayan fans into a tizzy as in the re-telling of the Hindu epic on TV, Sunil played her brother-in-law.

