When Saif Ali Khan revealed he wasn’t allowed to meet Sara and Ibrahim because of a new woman in his life — read deets | Bollywood Life

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s marriage ending in divorce after years of being together and having two adorable children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, with each other, raised many eyebrows and had sent the gossip mills working overtime. In fact, speculations had run riot after the couple had gone their separate ways, with several theories emerging for their marriage ending, most of them spurious to the core. However, one interview that Saif had given at the time did indicate (quite clearly, in fact) that there was more than a fair share of bad blood between Amrita and him post their divorce. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan on brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting aspirations: ‘It’s definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about’

In an old interview with Telegraph, Saif Ali Khan had revealed some unsettling details about how things had panned out post his divorce with Amrita Singh, where he wasn’t even allowed to meet Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim since he was seeing someone else. “My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sara all the time. I’m not allowed to meet my children. They aren’t allowed to come to visit me, let Alone stay with me. Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother.” Also Read – Video of the week: When late actor Rishi Kapoor danced at Imtiaz Ali’s brother’s wedding in Kashmir

Disclosing his alimony details and how it was financially burdening him, Saif had added, “I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs. 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18. I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead.” Also Read – Week that was Bollywood: Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s passing away, Celebs coming together for Covid-19 relief

It’s good to see Saif and Kareena Kapoor now sharing a good bond with Sara and Ibrahim now that they’ve grown up.

