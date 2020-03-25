‘When Salman Khan was in jail, we felt guilty even while drinking water’: dad Salim Khan reflects

Much has been said about the Salman Khan and his tryst with law. In an interview in 2019, the actor’s father Salim Khan had opened up on how the family dealt with it. Bollywood lyricist and Salman’s father, Salim Khan had said he felt guilty while drinking water at home when Salman was in jail. Salim was speaking with Neelesh Mishra in an interview last year.

Salim said, “Accident ke case me usko 18 din jail hui thi. Bail hone ke pehle he was there for 18 days in jail. Law me ye provision hi nahi hai ki ek bacche ko agar saza hoti hai to uski maa ko kitni takleef hoti hai. Usne kya kiya hai? Law me provision nahi hai ki iske maa ko ya iske baap ko takleef hogi to ise ye saza nahi milni chahiye. Hum log paani peete waqt guilty feel karte the, raat ko AC chalate waqt guilty feel karte the. Wo kaise halat mein so raha hoga, Usne bataya tha aisa jagah hai jaha dari bichsa dete hain, balti rakh dete hain, pankha wankha hota nahi. (There is no provision in law for parents of those accused. – What wrong did the parents do? How hurt will they be when their child is punished, what are they being punished for? We felt guilty even while drinking water and using AC because we were thinking about his conditions in the jail. He had told me that it is just a rug for bed with no fan and they keep a bucket beside him).”

He also opened up about his visit to Salman while he was in Jodhpur jail. “343 qaidi number – Mai Jodhpur gaya (Prisoner number 343, when I went to Jodhpur ), they were talking about prisoners. The people told me, ‘Hukum aap baitho (Please sit, sir.)’ and they were talking, ‘343 ko le aao, 343 aa gaya’.Wo aya to 343 Salman tha (Bring 343, 343 came and it was Salman).” Salim had tears in his eyes as he said Salman was felt bad that he hurt his parents in the process,” he added.

Salim Khan also revealed why he will never move out his of apartment in Bandra. “Zanjeer likhne ke baad hi mere aise halat hue ki mai bandstand pe aa sakta tha. Jab mai yaha aya samne dekha koi building nahi banegi, peeche acchi garden.Maine socha this is my last flat. 73 se yaha hu. There have been occasions where Salman ne kaha penthouse le lijiye, bungalow le lijiye. I told him I am very happy here. Meri wajah se wo bhi yaha hai. Halanki usko kaafi pareshani aur takleef hai chota sa flat hai usme. Adhe me uska gym hai, adhe me khud rehta hai. You will be surprised to see anybody, not a star but anybody living in such a small flat. Uske paas total area 1000 square feet ka hai, usime sare kapde bhi hain, joote bhi hain, kutte bhi hain. Mujhe lagta hai ki mai kahi badi jagah pe jaaun to he will be comfortable but mera dil nahi karta (After writing Zanjeer, I was in a position to get a house in Bandra, I saw no one is going to build an apartment in front of this and there is a garden in the backside. I bought this flat thinking this would be last, have been here since 73. Salman has often suggested I should get a bungalow or penthouse but I told him I am happy here. He is here because of me and he faces a lot of troubles because of the small space that is there. The 1000square feet he has for the flat is too less, given half of it is consumed in his gym. It is too small for anyone, not just a star. I feel like shifting to a larger place but I won’t be happy anywhere else),” he said.

About his dad, Salman had said in an interview last year, “I feel I should look like him when I get to that age. He walks three rounds of Bandra Bandstand, does Pilates, yoga and a bit of weight training too. He is the coolest dad. He is interested in things around him and he’s in with the times. He talks to us at our wavelength and converses with my nephews as if he is their age. He has really adapted well, but then, he is the coolest dad there is.”

Salim was an active participant in the recent release of Salman – Dabangg 3 that was a box office success.

