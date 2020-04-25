When Sunny Deol ripped his pants in anger after Shah Rukh Khan stole the limelight in Darr

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan didn’t speak to each other for 16 years after Shah Rukh, who played the antagonist in 1993’s Darr, was believed to have been a more fan-friendly portrayal in the film by director Yash Chopra. Sunny in an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat had recounted the disagreements he’d had with Chopra on the sets of the film, and how angry it had made him.

Having taken particular offence to how Shah Rukh’s character stabs his commando character in the film’s climax, Sunny said, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando.”

After the director refused to pay heed to Sunny’s complaints, the actor unconsciously ripped his pants in anger. “Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands,” he said. The actors didn’t speak for 16 years after the film released, but Sunny said that wasn’t deliberate. “It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai,” he said.

In an earlier press interaction, Sunny had said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”

The hatchet seemed to have been buried when Sunny announced the film debut of his son, Karan. Shah Rukh took to Twitter to congratulate the young actor and wrote, “All the best papa. He looks as tough and gentle as you. May all good things come his way.”

