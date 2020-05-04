When Tech Helps the Vulnerable
There’s a stereotype that tech start-ups are focused on trivial things. And while there are plenty of pizza-delivery and dog walking apps, there also are technologists working on serious problems.
Now that more people are struggling, Propel is also offering its customers practical guides to pandemic-related government services, and it’s directing $1,000 cash payments, funded by charities, to individuals.
Propel has started to incorporate more coronavirus-specific help into its app. It walks people through whether new legislation makes them eligible for higher food stamp payments, and it directs people to help obtaining government stimulus checks.
Propel also recently linked with charitable organizations to direct $1,000 cash donations at random to people who use its app. The idea is to get money quickly to people who might need help paying rent or other bills. Chen said Propel has distributed more than $10 million so far.
Propel’s app isn’t magic. Its main feature lets people check the balance on their food stamp accounts instead of calling a government hotline.
Chen sounded annoyed when he talked about technology start-ups that overwhelmingly target their products and services at higher-income people. “People have a total blind spot about how much money lower-income people spend, and how poorly served they are,” he said.
He is speaking from personal experience. Chen said that when he was 10 years old, his father lost his job and at times his family had trouble putting food on the table.
Chen said he hoped that Propel is “the kind of company that my parents would have loved to use when I was growing up.”
Brian X. Chen, our personal tech columnist, reminds us that we don’t always have to buy new stuff.
With so many people worried about money right now, it’s a good moment to learn how to take better care of our electronics and extend their lives.
If you are going to do just one thing this week to extend your gadgets’ lives, I encourage you to take a look at how much storage you are using on your devices and purge unnecessary apps, files and media. The more of this you have saved, the slower your devices get.
Here’s a starting point: On iPhones, check out iPhone Storage, which lists apps that take up the most data and when you used them last. On Android devices, Google offers a similar tool called Files. Deleting the data-hogging apps that you haven’t touched in months is a simple way to make your phone perkier.
Do you have a laptop stowed in the closet that you want to revive, or are curious how to keep that old TV set working for longer?
From Google to the Pentagon: The former Google C.E.O., Eric Schmidt, says he is convinced that technology, some of it relatively untested in military settings, would improve U.S. defense and intelligence operations, my colleagues Kate Conger and Cade Metz report. Schmidt is frustrated by the slow pace of change, but he has faced complaints that he is benefiting financially from what he’s pitching the Pentagon.
Sleepy sheep and the dogs of Chernobyl: The Times writer David Pogue crammed a recent weekend with virtual tourist activities, including a video tour of dogs living in the former Ukrainian nuclear zone and a magic class. David said the online experiences were an imperfect but ingenious way to absorb himself in another world.
When the city council pitches sweet potatoes: Low-level government officials in China are shooting short videos and webcasts to drum up online buyers for products made or farmed in their areas, the Chinese publication Sixth Tone reported.
