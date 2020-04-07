When Twinkle Khanna got arrested for Akshay Kumar to her epic style takedown of her husband: their 6 epic moments

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 19 years and remain Bollywood’s most solid couples. The two are both successful in their respective fields — if Akshay delivers consecutive blockbusters at the box office, Twinkle has bestsellers under her belt.

As the couple continue to rule hearts, here are some of the tongue-in-cheek statements made by them about each other.

Twinkle Khanna’s epic style takedown of Akshay

Twinkle had revealed at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish event that Akshay owns at least 350 pairs of shoes. On being asked how much impact Twinkle had on his style quotient, Akshay had said, “100%”. Twinkle was quick to differ and said, “Not at all. He has more shoes than me. He has got pants – pink, green, lilac, dark purple, yellow.” When Akshay interrupted to add that it was Twinkle who had asked him to buy those colours, she again added, “I did but I didn’t ask you to buy the whole rainbow.”

She also revealed that he has a separate room for his clothes and 11 people who help him get ready for an event.

Twinkle used to finish the entire fruit plate and keep on reading: Akshay

Akshay is proud of Twinkle’s writing skills and is glad she gave up acting for good. He had told Rajeev Masand in an interview, “Looking at the 14 films what she has done, writing has been her best decision. I still remember when I was doing films with her, before the shot was ready and the lighting was done, she used to just have a book and she used to keep on reading. There was a fruit plate beside her and she used to finish the entire fruit plate and keep on reading. She used to read one novel a day.”

After marriage, Twinkle has kind of raised me: Akshay

Akshay believes Twinkle is not just an intelligent wife but has almost raised him into a more successful person after marriage. He had told Filmfare some years ago, “Twinkle has not only added to my wardrobe but also to my bank balance. I was a scattered person; she is the one who has put me together. After marriage, she has kind of raised me. On a serious note, whenever I’ve broken down she’s given me emotional support.”

When Twinkle asked Akshay for a diamond as big as a paperweight

Twinkle and Akshay had appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and spilled more secrets than expected. When Karan asked Twinkle about the huge ring she wore to the show, she revealed, “While we were dating, for one of my birthdays, he gave me a crystal paperweight. I told him ‘One day, you will buy me a diamond as big as this bloody paperweight’ So I made sure.”

When Twinkle got arrested for Akshay

Akshay was walking the ramp at a fashion show where Twinkle was in the front row. As Akshay was wearing a pair of Levi’s “Unbuttoned” jeans, he decided to ask his wife to unbutton the top button of his jeans. While speaking on the matter on Koffee With Karan, Twinkle said she was mortified and reluctant to do it but gave in as her husband had insisted. “It was only the top button. The next day, he was receiving his Padma Shri and I got a call from mom saying that police was looking for me because of this act,” she said. She had to pay a Rs 500 bail to go free.

Also read: Ajay Devgn called Kajol ‘low maintenance wife’, revealed they married on his house’s terrace: 5 funny revelations about couple

She has a sharp tongue, I have no choice but to listen: Akshay

Akshay is known for being diplomatic while Twinkle hardly ever minces her words. The actor swears by the most common secret to a happy marriage – listening to one’s wife. He had confessed the same in an interview to Times of India , “I am diplomatic, while she is not. We all know how bold she is, and she speaks her mind. I can’t be like that, but I can’t stop her and why should I?.” He went on to add, “She has a sharp tongue. I have no choice but to listen when she says, ‘What the hell have you done? What is this?’ If you want to have a good family life, be a good listener. Just listen!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more