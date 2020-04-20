When Will David Lynch Return?

Rumors have been swirling for a while now about what David Lynch is thinking of making next. The dreamy storyteller gave us around 20 hours of glory with Twin Peaks: The Return, which he recently followed up with a Netflix short film, What Did Jack Do? Now, Lynch’s fans are wondering, when will we see another show or movie from the artist?

Lynch Addresses the Rumors

The Hollywood Reporter recently interviewed Lynch to ask how he’s holding up in quarantine. The man doesn’t leave his house much to begin with, as the city of Los Angeles is not friendly to smokers, so he’s continuing to just work and meditate. He’s working on several projects at the moment, and when The Hollywood Reporter asked him about the rumors regarding another film or television project, he replied:

There’s all kinds of rumors. I’ve got a show called What Did Jack Do? on Netflix right now. It’s a great show about a monkey. It’s something you’ve got to see. And it will really help you in quarantine. All these rumors are flying about, but I can tell you that there’s nothing happening in that regard… . t’s a rumor that even if it was true — there’s nothing happening.”

There’s Truth to the Rumors

From what we’ve heard at Grit Daily, yes, the rumors are true Lynch is working on something big. In the interview, he goes on to talk about his interest being in TV, not film, right now as the film business is in serious trouble. Based on what we’ve heard, it sounds like an epic TV project Lynch has in the works. Lynch had a long shoot ahead of him, but as he told The Hollywood Reporter, it’ll be a while before crews can get back to work on television shows and movies.

No Interest in Dune Whatsoever

If there’s one movie Lynch has no interest in whatsoever, it’s the upcoming adaptation of Dune. Lynch failed spectacularly back in the ‘80s with his adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic. The director has long expressed his dissatisfaction with his movie, so it’s kind of rude The Hollywood Reporter wanted to pick at that scab again. They asked for this thoughts more than once on the new Dune, which sounds awfully promising:

I have zero interest in Dune. Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.

For most David Lynch fans, it’s Lynch’s only failure. Besides a few stunning images and flickers of Lynchian weirdness, it’s a boring mess. It’s not surprising in the slightest Lynch doesn’t care about a new adaptation.

Advice From David Lynch

I can’t be the only person who’s wondered how David Lynch has been holding up during the pandemic. It’s why The Hollywood Reporter talked to him in the first place, to see how he’s doing and what he’s working on. The zen filmmaker offered some sage advice for some people struggling under lockdown: