When will gyms reopen? Outdoor boot camps of ten people open up in Australia as lockdown is eased

Exercise junkies returned to the gym in some parts of Australia on Friday, with thousands more expected in the coming weeks – but others are still locked out.

Outdoor boot camps with up to ten people are now allowed to run in the country’s parks and beaches, but many indoor venues are still forced to be shut.

In the Northern Territory, gymgoers were back on Friday as restrictions eased, with South Australia’s gyms open on June 8 and those in Queensland on June 15.

Each state and territory is allowed to bring in the three stages of Scott Morrison’s lockdown lifting plan at a date which suits them.

Reopening gyms for up to 20 people is part of the federal government’s Step Two measures to get Australia back up and running as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Australian National University’s Professor Peter Collignon told Daily Mail Australia it’s going to be difficult for owners to keep facilities sanitised.

Two women are seen training in Rushcutters Bay in Sydney on Friday (pictured), as outdoor boot camps return to Australia’s parks and beaches

‘We have got to answer how does this virus spread, and it spreads by droplets,’ he explained.

‘So that fundamentally means we have to keep a 1.5-2 metre distancing from people as much as it’s practical.

‘So how do we keep crowds down, but also how do we keep physical distancing between people and how do we clean surfaces, how do we make sure people can access hand hygiene with alcohol hand rub as well.’

Here, Daily Mail Australia gives you a definitive guide of when you can get back to the gym, and in which states it is still a far off prospect.

People are seen enjoying a group training session in Sydney’s Rushcutters Bay on Friday (pictured) with ten people allowed in an outdoor group thanks to restrictions easing

New South Wales

Despite announcements in other states, officials in Australia’s most populous state are yet to announce when Step Two will be implemented.

On Friday, restaurants, pubs and cafes were allowed to reopen with a maximum of ten customers and socially distanced dining.

Outdoor training with a maximum of ten people was also reintroduced, allowing some personal trainers to set up sessions in parks.

But businesses such as Climb Fit, which runs two indoor climbing gyms at St Leonards and Kirawee in Sydney, still have no idea when they can reopen.

Climb Fit Director Robbie Josepshen told Daily Australia: ‘We’ve had people ringing up today and asking us if we’re going to be open because of these new ten person rules which have come into place and obviously that doesn’t apply to us.

Sydney’s Climb Fit (pictured after lockdown on March 26) has stood empty for weeks and still doesn’t know when it can open its doors

Climb Fit Director Robbie Josepshen (pictured) is seen deep cleaning equipment at his Sydney gym

He explained they’re already thinking about what the gym is going to look like when they are allowed to open.

‘We will have to encourage perhaps closing down each adjacent machine, so every second machine is off so people can’t run on a treadmill next to each other,’ he said.

‘We’ll have to do the same thing with ropes, so for example every second rope we turn off or close off in some way so people can’t climb right on the lanes next to each other.

‘We will open as soon as we’re allowed to. It’s going to be exciting to come back.’

Queensland

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is planning for Queensland to enter Step Two on June 13.

This means that indoors gyms will be allowed to reopen with a maximum of 20 patrons at any one time, with 20 people also allowed at restaurants, pubs and clubs.

Outdoor training is already allowed.

Businesses must ensure they have a COVID-Safe plan in place to ensure regular cleaning of equipment and social distancing.

From July 10, when the state hopes to enter Step Three, 100 people will be allowed in gyms.

A woman is seen making makes the most of her last gym workout on March 23 in Sydney (pictured) before the lockdown

‘All things going well, from June school holidays, Queenslanders will be able to drive and stay at accommodation for the first time since the pandemic hit,’ Ms Palaszczuk said.

‘These are sensible, gradual steps to a safe COVID recovery that reconnects our communities and keeps the economy moving.

‘We want to keep taking steps forward, not backwards.’

One studio which is already preparing for its new opening date is boutique pole dancing and fitness gym in Capalaba, Brisbane, called ‘Sydney Pole’.

PR Manager Gayle Campbell told Daily Mail Australia they’ve had to make some changes to class offerings, and they’ll be making sure no one loiters after their workouts.

‘Prior to closing down we had already introduced new cleaning measures. We reduced student names for classes as well and we had hand washing instructions in every bathroom,’ she said.

She said some classes will almost be business as usual, but others will be cancelled entirely.

‘We’re really lucky that unlike a conventional gym, our poles are 2 metres apart and cleaned after every use.’

Fitness fans are seen working out at Sydney’s Manly Beach on Friday (pictured) as restrictions were eased

Northern Territory

From Friday, residents were welcomed back into local gyms with a two-hour time limit and strict hygiene procedures.

Libraries, public pools, nail salons, pubs, cafes and restaurants were also opened.

Announcing the state’s easing of restrictions, its chief minister Michael Gunner said he is hoping to get local businesses ‘as close to normal’ as possible.

‘Today we make our first steps on the road to recovery, because we are the safest place in Australia, we can do this before the rest of Australia,’ Mr Gunner said.

Swimmers are seen enjoying the Andrew Boy Charlton pool in Manly on Friday morning (pictured) as restrictions were eased

A woman is seen enjoying a final workout in a Sydney gym shortly before the lockdown on March 23 (pictured)

‘The whole idea is get to as close to normal without putting you at risk and without putting some of Australia’s vulnerable at risk.

‘This new normal will be with us for a while.

‘If you want to stay the safest place in Australia, if you want to have a beer at the pub, to fish with your mates, to go to the gym, I need you to follow the rules and keep your distance.

‘I’m not asking you to walk around with a tape measure, I’m asking you to use your common sense.’

Gyms such as Fitworld Fitness in Adelaide (pictured) have been closed since the lockdown, but will reopen in South Australia on June 8

South Australia

From June 8, the state will enter Step Two which will see indoor gyms reopening with a maximum of 20 people allowed at one time.

The same will apply to restaurants, bars and cafes.

It comes after health officials announced on Friday that there are no longer any known, active cases of coronavirus left in the state.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the figures were good news, but did not mean there weren’t any undiagnosed cases still lurking.

‘[There] are no new cases in South Australia but even better news today — there are no active cases in South Australia,’ Dr Spurrier told reporters.

‘We join a couple of the other states and jurisdictions to have no active cases.

‘This is obviously a really fantastic milestone for us … [but] it’s no time to be complacent.’

The state’s premier Steven Marshall said: ‘We’ve had the lowest level restrictions in the country with the highest level of compliance.

‘This week, again, we have been lifting restrictions.’

A cyclist is seen enjoying a ride at Many Boat Harbour in Brisbane on May 4 (pictured) as Australians continued to exercise outdoors

Victoria

Officials in Victoria have taken the most cautious approach to easing lockdown restrictions.

Gyms have still not been given any idea as to when they will be allowed to reopen, as the state premier Daniel Andrews has not set a date for Step Two measures.

Since Wednesday, Victorians have been allowed to have up to five guests over to their homes.

Outdoor training is allowed for up to ten people, including hiking, jogging other non-contact sport.

‘Training resuming paves the way for footy to be back and I think we all want that,’ Mr Andrews said.

‘Provided it’s safe, appropriate and can be done in a cautious way and I’m confident that it can be.’

He asked that outdoor training sessions be properly socially distanced and any equipment is properly cleaned – ideally between uses.

‘If you are sharing equipment, you should try to minimise that,’ he said.

‘But if it’s unavoidable, given the nature of the sport, then you should hand sanitise, clean the equipment, all of those quite logical things.’

Muscle City gym in Melbourne is seen empty on March 23 (pictured) and will remain closed as Victoria is yet to announce when it will enter Stage Two of lifting restrictions

Western Australia

From May 18, gyms will be open in Western Australia for a maximum of 20 people as the state enters Step Two of the federal government’s lockdown lifting measures.

Health officials said minimal shared equipment can be used during fitness classes or training sessions, including skipping ropes, kettle bells and hand weights.

Gymgoers must bring their own mats or boxing gloves as they cannot be shared, neither can benches, weight machines, exercise bikes, rowing machines or pilates reformers.

Equipment must be cleaned between each class or session.

The general gym floor should not be accessible unless part of a supervised personal training session or fitness class that uses minimal shared equipment.

People participate in an outdoor bootcamp session hosted by Manly Beach Health Club at Manly Beach on May 15 (pictured) as restrictions are eased in NSW

Premier Mark McGowan said: ‘Western Australia is ready to take the next step in our COVID-19 recovery.

‘It might not meet everyone’s expectation, but we are doing what we can to carefully get businesses up and going that have been devastated by the impacts of COVID-19.

‘The resumption of dine-in services at cafés and restaurants is an important step forward in our state’s recovery.

‘These are some of the hardest hit local businesses, and I feel deeply for those who have been forced to close and staff who have lost their job.’

HOW AUSTRALIA’S GYMS HAVE BEEN CRIPPLED BY THE CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN Exercise professionals/ sole traders who have lost their job or main source of income – 81 per cent Exercise professionals/ sole traders who have not had a single client – 71 per cent Exercise professionals/ sole traders who have lost more than 61 per cent of their income – 44 per cent Exercise professionals/ sole traders continuing to pay up to $5,000 per month for business expenses despite not operating – 90 per cent Exercise professionals/ sole traders who have transitioned to virtual platforms or one-on-one training – 10 per cent Source: COVID-19 Fitness Industry Impact Report

Tasmania

Gymnasiums, pools and other indoor sporting venues can reopen on June 15 – if stage one of the restrictions easing goes to plan.

‘It is so nice to have a date to work towards rather than the limbo in which we have been operating since March 23 when we had to close our doors,’ Anytime Fitness manager Maria Chrisoulakis told The Mercury.

‘We have been cleaning the gym and started administration last week and now we can get ourselves really organised for the big day.

‘We have been asked continually over the past six weeks when members will be able to return and now we can tell them.’

Australian Capital Territory

Non-contact sports training is allowed from midnight on Friday, with only ten people allowed to train together – but not indoors.

This means gyms remain closed for the time-being, with no indication of when Step Two will begin.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr previously said it wasn’t a ‘race or contest between jurisdictions’ to lift restrictions.

‘We are in a great position here in the ACT, largely thanks to the great community effort in complying with the rules around physical distancing,’ he said.

‘However, we have seen around the world what can happen when restrictions are imposed too late or taken away too early.’