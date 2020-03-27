When will Universal Studios, Disneyland and other parks reopen?

It seems unlikely that people will be riding roller coasters at theme parks anytime soon.

When all the major properties, including Universal Studios and Disney, closed their gates earlier this month, because of the coronavirus pandemic, they expected to reopen them as early as April.

Since then, the number of Americans who’ve contracted the sometimes deadly virus has only grown. As of Thursday afternoon, residents of 22 states were being told to stay at home, except for essential services, such as visiting a grocery store or bank, which means many people wouldn’t be allowed to visit anyway.

Universal Studios announced Tuesday that, as a result, its properties in Hollywood and Orlando will remain shuttered through April 19. Universal had originally said it was closing its gates from March 14-28.

So where does everyone else stand?

Disney

The Disney Parks website still says Disneyland, Disney World and other locations that are part of those resorts will remain closed through March 31. The company did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment on whether its reopening date has shifted.

California, home to Disneyland, is under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Gavin Newsom. Walt Disney World is subject to the stay-at-home order in Orlando, Fla., that’s in effect. The earliest it could open legally is 11 p.m. April 9, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Six Flags

While the company did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment, Six Flags Magic Mountain’s latest social media statement on the subject said officials would be evaluating the situation at the end of March.

Knott’s Berry Farm and other Cedar Fair parks

The websites for Cedar Fair parks, including Knott’s Berry Farm in Los Angeles, Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, and 11 other properties list park hours beginning in mid-May, although some of the locations are seasonal anyway.

Great Wolf

Guests hoping to stay at Great Wolf Lodge can book stays for May 20 and later. The company has extended the time it’s closed through May 19.

Sea World and Busch Gardens

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out for comment. Online, the parks appear to be planning to remain closed through March.

Legoland

The website says Legoland parks will be closed through the end of the month.

We’ll update this post as information becomes available.

