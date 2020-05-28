When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

Today show host Allison Langdon is the latest victim of a shocking Photoshop fail.

The blonde presenter recently appeared in a promotional photo alongside co-host Karl Stefanovic, but there was one important detail missing – her right arm.

The Kyle and Jackie O radio show pointed out the not-so-subtle editing mistake on Twitter, writing: ‘You good, Allison?’

When you see it! Today show host Allison Langdon (right, with Karl Stefanovic) has been roasted over a shocking Photoshop fail in a promotional photo

While at first glance the image appears normal, on closer inspection Allison’s right arm is not visible as she stands next to Karl.

The radio station tweeted two side-by-side photos as they called out the journalist for the obvious flaw with a big red circle.

Oh dear! While at first glance the image appears normal, on closer inspection Allison’s right arm is not visible as she stands next to Karl

‘It’s been a tough week’: Allison was able to find humour in the situation as she responded to Kyle and Jackie O’s tweet

Allison was able to find humour in the situation, and responded to Kyle and Jackie O’s tweet: ‘It’s been a tough week!!’

It appears the arm was edited out by accident.

While it is unclear when the photo was taken, the Nine stars are now required to practice social distancing, keeping at least 1.5m apart.

New normal: While it is unclear when the photo was taken, the Nine stars are now required to practice social distancing, keeping at least 1.5m apart

Allison joined Karl for his much-anticipated return to breakfast TV earlier this year.

Karl had been sacked from the program in late 2018, before being rehired due to plummeting ratings.

The Today show airs weekdays from 5.30am on Nine