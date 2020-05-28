Jimmys Post

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Today host Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail

When you see it! Allison Langdon is roasted over a SHOCKING Photoshop fail in Today show promotional picture – but her response after being called out is priceless

By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Today show host Allison Langdon is the latest victim of a shocking Photoshop fail.

The blonde presenter recently appeared in a promotional photo alongside co-host Karl Stefanovic, but there was one important detail missing – her right arm.

The Kyle and Jackie O radio show pointed out the not-so-subtle editing mistake on Twitter, writing: ‘You good, Allison?’

When you see it! Today show host Allison Langdon (right, with Karl Stefanovic) has been roasted over a shocking Photoshop fail in a promotional photo

While at first glance the image appears normal, on closer inspection Allison’s right arm is not visible as she stands next to Karl.

The radio station tweeted two side-by-side photos as they called out the journalist for the obvious flaw with a big red circle.

Oh dear! While at first glance the image appears normal, on closer inspection Allison's right arm is not visible as she stands next to Karl

Oh dear! While at first glance the image appears normal, on closer inspection Allison’s right arm is not visible as she stands next to Karl

'It's been a tough week': Allison was able to find humour in the situation as she responded to Kyle and Jackie O's tweet

‘It’s been a tough week’: Allison was able to find humour in the situation as she responded to Kyle and Jackie O’s tweet

Allison was able to find humour in the situation, and responded to Kyle and Jackie O’s tweet: ‘It’s been a tough week!!’

It appears the arm was edited out by accident.

While it is unclear when the photo was taken, the Nine stars are now required to practice social distancing, keeping at least 1.5m apart. 

New normal: While it is unclear when the photo was taken, the Nine stars are now required to practice social distancing, keeping at least 1.5m apart

New normal: While it is unclear when the photo was taken, the Nine stars are now required to practice social distancing, keeping at least 1.5m apart

Allison joined Karl for his much-anticipated return to breakfast TV earlier this year.

Karl had been sacked from the program in late 2018, before being rehired due to plummeting ratings.

The Today show airs weekdays from 5.30am on Nine

Source link

admin

Related News

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Married At First Sight: Stacey Hampton debuts new man Mick in cosy selfie

Is this Stacey Hampton’s new man? Married At First Sight star cosies up to muscular tattooed male known only as Mick and wears his $40,000

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd debuts surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home

Footy WAG Rebecca Judd debuts a surprising change to her face while in isolation at her Melbourne home By Candice Jackson For Daily Mail Australia

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Jackie ‘O’ Henderson clarifies she’s pro-vaccine after Pete Evans comments

Sydney breakfast radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson were slammed by medical professionals on Monday after they allowed anti-vaxxer Pete Evans to express

Britney Spears shares words of wisdom as she treks through her yard in a floral crop top and shorts

Britney Spears shares words of wisdom as she treks through her yard in a floral crop top and shorts

Britney Spears has been spoiling her 24.4million fans on Instagram with frequent (and often very quirky) updates on the social media platform, as she quarantines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *