Where the Cast of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Is Now

Netflix is on a binge of its own releasing a handful of irresistible reality shows like The Circle and Love is Blind. And the latest player invited to this reality party is Too Hot to Handle, which dropped on April 17. In this dating show, singles are put to the test to see if they can create meaningful relationships without becoming physical. If they resist temptations, they’re rewarded, but if they give in to temptation, the powers that be deduct money from their $100,000 communal prize. It’s extremely cringe-y and embarrassed of itself, but still very watchable if your brain needs a break.

Although the series recently dropped on Netflix, filming wrapped nearly a year ago. Here’s what the cast of Too Hot To Handle has been up to since leaving the villa.

Francesca Farago

Where she is now: The biggest rule-breaker of the group spends her time now split between Vancouver and Los Angeles. She still models and is launching an ethical and biodegradable label, Farago the Label, soon.

Chloe Veitch

Where she is now: The 21-year-old still lives in Essex, UK and works as a model.

Rhonda Paul





Where she is now: Rhonda still lives in Atlanta and is the owner of PureLuXX, a jewelry brand. No signs of Sharron on her instagram…yet.

Nicole O’Brien





Where is she now: The only cast member to hail from Ireland, Nicole now lives in London. The University College Cork alumna is a self-proclaimed public figure and influencer.

Haley Cureton





Where is she now: Haley lives in Jacksonville, Florida and attends the University of North Florida where she is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Kelz Dyke





Where he is now: The six-foot-six accountant of the show resides in London where he plays for the London Warriors, an American football team based in South London.

Harry Jowsey





Where he is now: Originally from Australia, Harry has moved to LA since the show wrapped and he has a clothing brand called Naughty Possums. We also dug up his contestant profile on Heartbreak Island from 2018, another bathing suit reality show…at least he goes after what he wants in life.

David Birtwistle





Where he is now: The sweet Brit is a fitness and nutrition coach, founder of performance coaching company Endeavor Life, and a Nike Training ambassador.

Matthew Smith





Where he is now: Matthew has relocated to LA from Colorado where he is COO of Dream Katchers Enterprise, a branding agency. He also serves as president of brand M8W, and he is an actor.

Sharron Townsend





Where he is now: Similar to some of his castmates, Sharron works as a model. He also has a few minor acting credits, too, like in Creed II and more recently in Fetty Wap’s “Fresh and Clean” music video.