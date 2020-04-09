Where the Major Sports Stand Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

The German Bundesliga was on track to be the first major league to return. Players in the top two divisions returned to practice and the league’s chief executive said he hoped to be playing by sometime in May.

International Soccer

The major event of the summer, Euro 2020, scheduled at multiple sites beginning in June, was postponed by a year. As a result, the women’s event, set for England in 2021, was pushed to 2022.

The men’s World Cup is to be played next in 2022. Qualifying events in some parts of the world have already been postponed.

Hockey

The N.H.L. suspended its season on May 12 with each team having played about 70 games of the 82-game regular season.

The world championship, scheduled for May in Switzerland, was canceled.

Tennis

The French Open was moved from its usual May date to Sept. 20. Wimbledon, scheduled to start in late June, was canceled for the first time since World War II. The United States Open, scheduled for Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, was still on, although organizers said they were considering all options.

Golf

The PGA Tour halted its events after the first round of the Player’s Championship on March 15. The British Open in July was canceled, and the other three majors were rescheduled: The P.G.A. will begin on Aug. 6, the United States Open on Sept. 17 and the Masters on Nov. 12.

The L.P.G.A., which had planned several early tournaments in Asia, where the pandemic began, canceled its events beginning in February.