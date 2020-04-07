Where to Buy a Face Mask Right Now

As of a few days ago, the CDC has formally recommended that, when possible, all people wear “cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” e.g. in grocery stores, pharmacies, and other high-traffic places where people might be going in and out to stock up on household essentials in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Crucially, the cloth face coverings the CDC recommends wearing are not surgical masks or N95 respirators—the CDC had made it extremely clear that those supplies should still be reserved for healthcare professionals and first responders, those on the front lines of combatting the spread of the virus day in and day out.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues at pandemic-level proportions, key players in the fashion industry are getting involved to do their part, from funding efforts to fight the virus to converting manufacturing facilities to better suit the needs of hospitals and healthcare workers around the world. Some brands are going a step further by starting to make non-surgical masks right here in the States, in accordance with the CDC’s recent recommendation.

Manufacturing surgical masks according to the CDC’s guidelines represents a particular type of problem for brands that lack access to the technical materials necessary or don’t have the production know-how to make medical-grade PPE. But non-surgical masks, part of what the CDC would categorize as “cloth face coverings” per its memo, are a far more approachable task to tackle, especially if the only fabric a brand has easy access to is cotton or a similarly common material. Below is a comprehensive list of all the places you can buy a face mask from right now, that we’ll keep updated to reflect any new announcements.

To help those in need due to the coronavirus outbreak, check out our guide on where to donate here.