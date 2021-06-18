Whether you’re a gamer, a student, or a newbie, here are the best PCs running on Windows 10

Do you remember the old “Mac vs. PC” commercials that Apple used to run — you know the ones with the hip and cool Justin Long playing the Mac while the stuffy, buttoned-up John Hodgman took on the role of PC? Well, if you’re still letting your memory of those ads dictate your laptop preferences, we’ve got news for you. Those ads ran when Windows Vista was still the most popular operating system. Windows 10 has come a long way.

It’s not just the operating system that has gotten better. It’s the computers, too. While MacBooks still benefit from the Apple shine, PCs have caught up and then some. Now there is a Windows 10 laptop capable of doing just about anything. Whether it’s schoolwork, running a business, making art, or gaming, there is a Windows 10 laptop that can handle it. It’s just a matter of finding the one that is right for you.

Why should I choose a Windows 10 laptop instead of a MacBook?

Look, MacBooks have plenty of allure, and ever since Apple introduced the M1 chip, they have become impressive machines. The thing is, you don’t have to get a Mac in order to get a fully capable laptop. If you’re already familiar with the Apple ecosystem, the appeal of a MacBook is understandable. But if you aren’t tied to an iPhone already or are starting from scratch picking your devices, there’s no reason to tie yourself to macOS.

If it’s been a while since you’ve interacted with Windows, you’re in for a pleasant surprise when you get introduced to Windows 10. Microsoft has embraced a clean, intuitive user interface that won’t make you feel out of place if you’ve been a Windows loyalist for years or if you haven’t touched a PC since Windows 95.

While macOS has caught up in terms of compatibility, there are still some things that Apple’s operating system still can’t do — or at least can’t do as well as Windows. Far from the all-business appearance of old PCs, Windows 10 laptops are still better options for gamers, as more top titles are compatible with the operating system. The machines also tend to be more powerful, built with more RAM and processors that are made to handle intensive programs. Many even had dedicated graphics cards so you can enjoy incredible-looking gameplay even on the go.

There is also far more variety among Windows 10 laptops. That means more budget-friendly options, more high-end choices, and more overall flexibility to fit what you need in favor of Apple’s more one-size-fits-all approach. You’ll also find options for two-in-one laptops that convert to tablets and touchscreen displays, something that MacBooks can’t offer.

Can I use a Windows laptop for work or school?

Just because you see the Apple logo lit up on a classmate or co-worker’s computer doesn’t mean that you have to follow suit. Increasingly, Windows 10 laptops have become machines that are made to work, and not just in the boardroom.

Windows laptops can come with plenty of power for complex tasks, but they can also scale down to be perfect devices for notetaking and studying — though all that RAM will come in handy when you have tons of tabs open while you cram for an exam. The flexibility of some Windows laptops, with the ability to convert to a tablet, makes it easy to take notes and solve problems using a stylus on the touchscreen. If you feel like you retain information better when you write it down, this is an ideal solution since you can write your notes and have a digital record of them.

Of course, you almost certainly know the reputation of Windows machines being boring, made for running spreadsheets and other tasks reserved for people in cubicles. But you know what? Spreadsheets are handy, and having a computer that can handle your workload is essential. You won’t have any worries about running Excel, Word, or any of the Microsoft Office 365 programs on a Windows 10 laptop.

Are Windows laptops good for gaming and entertainment?

You better believe that Windows 10 is capable of doing much more than work. Some of these laptops are absolute workhorses, capable of running the latest games. If you care about things like frames per second, refresh rate, and latency, then there is a Windows 10 laptop out there that you can trust as you go into battle against your friends online.

More so than just gaming, Windows 10 laptops are entertainment machines. You’ll find options with incredible speakers built-in for your audio fix and 4K displays that let you watch movies the way they were meant to be seen. If you’re a media junky with a major library of favorites, you’ll likely love the fact that many Windows 10 laptops have lots of storage available. That means you can download movies and watch them on the go, a great option for travelers.

Will a Windows laptop fit into my budget?

Because of the incredible variety of Windows 10 laptops, you can almost certainly find one that will fit your budget. While most MacBooks are locked into steeper price points, Windows machines can scale down to a capable machine that won’t break the bank while still getting the job done or scale up to a total powerhouse that will give you more processing power than you’ll even know what to do with. There are plenty of Windows 10 laptops that are available for under $1,000, which provide options for students or people who are operating on a tighter budget.

So which Windows 10 laptop should I get?

Now that you know everything a Windows 10 laptop is capable of, you can feel comfortable picking the one that is right for you. To get you started, we’ve selected some of our favorites for different categories in 2021. Your next laptop might be waiting for you, just start scrolling.



Sleek design • Radiant display • Easy to type keyboard • Fantastic performance Unflattering webcam • No SD slot • The laptop fans can get loud • Average battery life The Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best, if not the best, Windows 10 laptops on the market today, and a great alternative to the Apple MacBook Pro thanks to its brilliant display and performance. CPU:

Intel Core i7 RAM:

8GB-16GB Storage:

512GB SSD Battery life:

Up to 10 hours Screen:

13.9 inches Display:

3K (3000×2000) Huawei MateBook X Pro A legit macOS alternative with a processor and graphics card that make for a machine capable of powerhouse performance. The is such a great Windows laptop that it might actually make devoted Apple fans blush and consider making the switch from Mac to PC. Why is that, you might ask? Well, the laptop is powerful with its Intel Core i7-8550U processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620 and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card working together to deliver fantastic performance again and again. Not to mention the laptop’s sleek and sexy design that rivals the MacBook’s build and a 3K screen that rivals the Retina display. There’s no doubt about it, Huawei designed the MateBook X Pro to mimic the Apple MacBook Pro, which explains its name and design. It accomplishes that goal and makes switching to Windows as appealing as it’s ever been.



Amazing audio • Lightweight and portable • Beautiful display • Solid battery life This is one of the best laptops you can buy to highlight what Windows 10 can do, and it sure is pretty to look at. CPU:

10th Gen i7 Intel Core Memory:

8GB-64GB Storage:

256GB-2TB Battery life:

Up to 8 hours Screen:

15.6 inches Display:

FHD+ (1920×1200) Dell XPS 15 Built for portability and business, the Dell XPS 15 is a powerful laptop with a brilliant display and a powerful processor. If there’s one laptop to tempt someone away from Mac, this might be the one. It’s incredibly powerful, light and portable without sacrificing durability, and it comes with some amazing features, most notably a beautiful 15.6-inch display with 500 nits of brightness. It’s also got amazing built-in speakers, something that’s pretty rare to find on laptops. It features a quad speaker design and has Waves NX 3D audio. In other words, sound-wise, it’s great for listening to music while you work, playing games, or streaming movies when you’re on the go. It’s got a fast start-up, thanks to facial secure recognition and a fingerprint reader. Plus, a built-in lid sensor will allow you to power up in milliseconds. It also comes with a great trackpad and easy-to-use keyboard, a powerful processor, and great memory.



Lightweight build • Great display • Fast processor • 2-in-1 functionality Essential accessories sold separately • Lacking ports Lightweight and versatile, the Surface Pro 7 has a beautiful display that makes it ideal for artists on the go. CPU:

Platinum Intel Core i5/i7 RAM:

4GB-16GB Storage:

128GB-1TB Battery life:

Up to 8 hours Screen:

12.3 inch Display:

2736×1824 Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Lightweight and versatile, the Surface Pro 7 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a crystal clear display that’s perfect for artists on the go. Ever since Microsoft started to make their own laptops and tablets, the computer company has been known for packing tons of high-end and powerful specifications into their machines. The Surface Pro 7 is definitely no exception to that with its fast processing power, solid battery life, and lightweight versatility. The base model starts around $749.99 but if you have more money to spend, you can configure it to your needs to give yourself more processing power, RAM and storage space. Unfortunately, you do have to buy the type keyboard separately, which also adds to the price. This hybrid laptop is the best way to experience Windows 10, as both a traditional laptop and a powerful tablet. At the end of the day, the Surface Pro 7 is a brilliant and exceptional 2-in-1 laptop with no real compromises. It’s a premium convertible with a premium experience.



Thin and light • Great for travel • High-res PixelSense display • Affordable price Stylus and keyboard not included The smallest and lightest Microsoft Surface available, the Surface Go 2 is a great option for anyone with an unpredictable day-to-day. CPU:

Intel Premium Gold 4425Y RAM:

4GB-8GB Storage:

68GB-128GB Battery life:

Up to 10 hours Screen:

10.5 inches Display:

1920×1280 Microsoft Surface Go 2 A small and light laptop-tablet combo that’ll adapt to on-the-move lifestyles with no gimmicks. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is the smallest, lightest iteration of Microsoft’s iconic 2-in-1 laptop and tablet combo. It’s made for those whose office may change depending on the day, who call an airport their second home, or who just don’t want to be held down by some clunky device. Its small size still packs a punch, though — it has a high-resolution PixelSense touchscreen display that’ll show anything you do in its best light, runs the fan-favorite Windows 10 effortlessly, has two cameras, a 1.6 GHz Pentium processor, and a nine-hour battery that will get you all the way from daytime to downtime. The lack of accessories, which cost extra, hurts a little but it’s still a great value.



Tons of power • Good bang for your buck • Outtanding refresh rate Can run hot • Loud fans • Average sound The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a powerful workhorse and fantastic dedicated gaming laptop. Rest assured, you’ll have no problem playing graphically intense and demanding games on this machine. CPU:

11th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM:

16GB-32GB Storage:

512GB-2TB Battery life:

Up to 6 hours Screen:

15.6 inches Display:

FHD (1920×1080) Acer Predator Helios 300 The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a mighty powerful gaming laptop with a seamless refresh rate for flawless gaming mechanics. The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops, but at a more affordable price than other gaming laptops on the market. Armed with an 8th generation 6-core Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card with Intel UHD Graphics 630 at 16GB of RAM, the gaming laptop can handle just about any graphically intense and demanding video game out there with ease. The laptop features an impressive 15.6-inch FHD “ComfyView” IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 to bring out the best color and performance in any video game with an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz. While Acer did cut a few corners to get the gaming laptop’s price down, like its tiny and subpar speakers and its dual-fan cooling system that makes the machine run hot after a few hours of use, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is comparable to more high-end gaming laptops.



360-degree hinge • High-resolution display • Solid storage display • Comes with stylus The world-class hinge allows this device to flex at a full 360-degrees. CPU:

10th generation Intel Core i7 RAM:

12GB Storage:

512GB Battery life:

Up to 15 hours Screen:

14 inches Display:

FHD (1920×1080) Lenovo Yoga C940 The best of both worlds: Slim and light in tablet mode and a solid machine when used as a traditional laptop. If you’re looking for a lightweight and sleek convertible laptop, then look no further than the Lenovo Yoga C940. Whether you’re an accountant or graphic designer and creative, its beautiful and functional 2-in-1 design was built with professionals in mind with its powerful Intel Core i7 in other models, elegant Intel Iris Plus graphics, and 12GB of RAM (upgradeable to 16GB). It’s strong enough for day-to-day tasks, while also attractive enough to make co-workers jealous. The Lenovo Yoga 940 can detect over 4,000 levels of pressure and is perfectly compatible with the computer company’s Active Pen 2 Stylus, which is happily included. The convertible is one of the highest-rated for its ease of drawing and note-taking, while it’s simply effortless to use like a pen on paper. However, the stylus’ plastic holder feels somewhat cheap and flimsy.



Includes S-Pen stylus • Bright, colorful QLED display • Incredibly long battery life • Fun royal blue body Fingerprint scanner is oddly placed • Gets hot after continued use • Shift key is too short This 2-in-1 laptop looks great, from body to display, and lasts all day — a must for creatives on the go. CPU:

10th generation Intel Core i7 RAM:

12GB Storage:

512GB Battery life:

Up to 19 hours Screen:

15.6 inches Display:

FHD (1920×1080) Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 This 2-in-1 laptop looks cool, is easy to use, and comes with a great stylus. The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 15 is a stand-out 2-in-1 laptop that will catch your eye immediately, thanks to its cool, royal blue exterior. This device comes with an amazingly accurate stylus that makes note-taking easy and will keep artists and professional artists happy. The device also has a QLED display, which not only saves energy but also maintains brightness without depleting the battery too quickly. It runs quickly and allows you to easily multi-task with multiple programs (including photo and video-editing ones) and multiple browsers. However, it can get a little warm after a long day. It features an easy-to-use 360-degree flip-and-fold design, allowing you to easily switch from laptop mode to presentation mode to tablet mode and it’s light enough to carry around.



Includes HP Pen • Amazing audio • Solid battery life • Speedy processor Awkward keyboard layout • Still not great in tablet mode • Fan gets noisy It’s better as a laptop than a tablet, but this 2-in-1 gets the job done and can run all day. CPU:

11th generation Intel Core i5 RAM:

8GB-16GB Storage:

256GB-2TB Battery life:

Up to 10 hours Screen:

13.3 inches Display:

FHD (1920×1080) HP Spectre x360 The HP Spectre x360 is a trusty Windows 10 machine that will keep users surprised with how much it can do. There’s a lot to love with the HP Spectre x360. The laptop is a speedy machine that’s a complete workhorse with its Intel Core i7 processor and Intel UHD Graphics 620 graphics card working together to deliver a great Windows 10 experience. The hybrid features a 13.3-inch FHD WLED and IPS touch panel at a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 with additional durability from Corning’s Gorilla Glass, so it won’t shatter if it falls from a table to the floor. With an amazing battery life of over 10 hours, the HP Spectre x360 is more than capable of lasting throughout the day with moderate workflow and entertainment use. Out of the box, the laptop comes with the highly-rated HP Pen for drawing and taking notes on the fly. The HP Spectre x360 includes an excellent pair of Bang & Olufsen audio speakers, so you don’t need to cover it up with a pair of headphones to listen to music, while the laptop also includes one of the best keyboards on a Windows 10-based ultrabook. It’s comfortable to use with very good travel and is not at all mushy.



Huge keyboard • Amazing performance and speed • Cool design • Can be upgraded by user Pricey • Heavy • Can get loud If you’re a serious gamer, there is simply no other laptop for you. CPU:

10th Gen Intel Core i7 RAM:

16GB-64GB Storage:

256GB-2TB Battery life:

Up to 3 hours Screen:

17.3 inches Display:

FHD (1920×1080) Alienware Area-51m Designed with serious gamers in mind, this laptop delivers jaw-dropping performance — but at a steep price. If you’re a serious gamer, meet the PC of your dreams. The Alienware Area-51m is an incredible Windows gaming laptop that features incredibly powerful graphics, amazing sound, and lightning-fast processing power. There’s no question: this laptop looks incredibly cool, thanks to its slick, clean, and “alien” design. It’s easy to customize because it can easily be upgraded by the user, making it somewhat “future-proof” because you can replace the CPU and GPU when you’re ready. It’s also got a great keyboard. However, it’s undeniable that this computer is expensive and well out of reach for many. In addition, it weighs more than a lot of the laptops on this list, making it a little less portable than the others.