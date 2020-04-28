Which drugs Dax Shepard wants his daughters to try — and the ones he’ll tell them to avoid

Dax Shepard knows exactly what he’s going to say when it comes time to talk to his daughters about drugs.

“I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point,” Shepard said on Monday’s episode of his Armchair Expert podcast. “Well, there’s a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long-lasting creative advantages, right? People who have done mushrooms have markedly more creativity that lasts. So I guess I’m going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink — just don’t do cocaine or opioids. If you don’t do those two things, you’ll likely be able to do the other ones for the rest of your life.”

Dax Shepard explained what he’ll tell his daughters about drugs on his podcast, Armchair Expert. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images) More

Lincoln and Delta, Shepard’s two daughters with Kristen Bell, are 7 and 5, so he won’t need to have that conversation anytime soon.

In the past, Shepard has been open about having struggled with addiction.

“I just loved to get f***ed-up — drinking, cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything,” he told Playboy in 2012. “Mostly, my love was Jack Daniel’s and cocaine. I lived for going down the rabbit hole of meeting weird people. Of course, come Monday, I would be tallying up all the different situations, and each one was progressively more dangerous. I got lucky in that I didn’t go to jail.”

He said on his the new podcast episode that he’s been sober for more than 15 years.

The guest on that day’s show, 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe, revealed that he’ll mark 30 years sober in May.

“I got lucky in that I got out of the game before coke was really cheap, before there was Viagra, before there was gnarly sleeping pills easily available and before FaceTime and all of that, because that combination would’ve killed me,” Lowe said. “I actually look back on all of it and go, ‘I’m actually glad I did all that.’ I really am, cause I got it all out of my system, and I learned so much.”

