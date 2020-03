What would you like to drink?

What subject did you like best at Hogwarts?

What muggle invention would you like to study?

Pick somewhere to go on vacation

What animal would you give your child?

Which Hogwarts house are you in?

Are you the sweet Molly Weasley or the evil Narcissa Malfoy?

