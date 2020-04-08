Which states have made face masks compulsory? | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: As the number of coronavirus cases rises in the country, many states have made wearing masks compulsory while going out in order to curb the spread of the infection in India.
This goes in line with the Union ministry of health’s advisory asking people to cover their nose and mouth with a “handmade reusable face cover” whenever they step out of their homes.
The US-based Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, too, changed its guidelines recently asking people to cover their faces.
Here is the list of states and UTs that have made it mandatory for people to wear masks:
Uttar Pradesh
In the wake of the coronavirus situation, wearing of masks has been made compulsory and not using them can invite action in the state, according to Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi.
“Wearing of masks has been made compulsory in the state. There can be legal action also for not wearing masks,” Awasthi said at a press conference.
The orders came as the state’s coronavirus count reached 361 with 29 fresh cases being reported.
Delhi
The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread.
Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially.”
“Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too,” he tweeted.
The Delhi government also sealed 20 COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital. Delhi has 576 positive cases of COVID-19, so far.
Maharashtra
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged people to wear masks while going out of their homes and appealed to former defence health services personnel, retired nurses and ward boys to join the “war” against coronavirus.
Amidst growing COVID-19 cases in the state, especially in Mumbai, the city civic body on Wednesday made wearing of masks at public places compulsory and warned of arrest under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for flouting its order.
On the fifteenth day of the national lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 117 to 1,135, with Mumbai city recording 72 new cases.
Chandigarh
The Chandigarh administration had on Tuesday made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We have made it mandatory for people in Chandigarh to wear masks or cloth on their face from Wednesday,” the Union Territory of Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said.
He said anybody flouting the order will be warned by the police. However, the decision regarding levying penalty on violators is yet to be taken, Parida said.
He said Chandigarh will be the first Union Territory (UT) which has made wearing masks mandatory.
The UT has recorded 18 cases so far.
Odisha
The Odisha government had on Monday made it mandatory for people to cover their face and mouth with a mask or cloth while venturing out of their houses in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Revenue and Disaster Management Department issued an order in this regard which will come into effect from 7 am on April 9 till further orders.
Noting that novel coronavirus is assuming a grave threat to health of the people, the order said that masks have been found to be useful in controlling and containing COVID-19.
“The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth with at least two layers can also be used for the purpose,” it said.
The state has reported 42 coronavirus cases.
