Which Top Ranked University Has a Class for Students Who Want to Be TikTok Famous?

DURHAM, N.C., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Aaron Dinin , Lecturing Fellow at Duke University, is helping students, athletes, and entrepreneurs successfully build global audiences online: all for college credit. The Today Show showcased Dr. Dinin who is training his students to be successful social media influencers.

“Many people think becoming an influencer online is about silly dances. What they don’t realize is that there’s a methodology and science that can help you build global online followings,” says Dinin. “The innovative leaders at Duke University realized the power of social media training and have invested in the future of these students,” explained Dinin.

Recent surveys by Morning Consult and the Harris Poll show that for adolescents and young adults, being an influencer is a top career choice. Over a quarter of 18 to 38 year olds “strongly agree” that they would take the chance to be a social media influencer.

Called the “TikTok class” by Bloomberg, dozens of students are enrolled in Dinin’s classes, ranging from fashion influencers to basketball players. Some start with only a few thousand followers, and some start with hundreds of thousands of followers. At the start of this semester the class had nearly 4 million followers; Dinin expects that to double by the end of the term.

“One student I worked with increased his followership from about 15,000 to about 115,000 during the class,” muses Dinin. “This semester, we’re seeing staggering growth rates and we’re not even halfway done. One student even gained 100,000 followers in a single week. It’s incredible to see the followers people can attract once they understand the best strategies for creating social media content.”

Eclipsing $16.4B in 2022, Influencer marketing spend has seen double digit growth year over year. “My students will be entering a modern corporate marketing world that will require a deep understanding of social media and social selling to raise awareness for their businesses, products, and causes,” says Dinin.

Dinin plans to help enterprises and individuals outside the university capitalize on influencer marketing campaign best practices. “It’s important to share this knowledge and give more people access to this important skill set. I’ve shared access to some of my course content online ,” says Dinin.

Reach Dinin at press@aarondinin.com for more information on how to get involved.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/which-top-ranked-university-has-a-class-for-students-who-want-to-be-tiktok-famous-301764612.html

SOURCE Dr. Aaron Dinin