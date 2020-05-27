While I was pregnant I did a lot of research on what products are good for the b…

While I was pregnant I did a lot of research on what products are good for the baby as there is a lot of confusion about which brand is the best.
There are many companies whose products consist of chemicals like paraben or are not completely chemical-free or don’t maintain the ph level that is safe for babies.
So when I came across @mamaearth.in, To be honest, I was quite impressed. Not only they are free of paraben but also plant-based & cruelty-free.
I have been using there washing detergent & mosquitoes repellent patches for my baby & it is really good.
I am also using their eye cream & ubtan face scrub (Need to restock them) for myself & I love them too.
What companies do you guys trust or what specific thing do you look for while shopping for baby products?
Let me know in the comments.😊
P.S-Just a Mom Suggestion – Always order a small bottle first to test whether the product is suiting your baby or not, Even if there is no chemical it may happen that it doesn’t suit your child.
To be safe try it & keep an eye on if its effecting or causing any allergic reaction & if not you can continue using it.
