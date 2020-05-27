While I was pregnant I did a lot of research on what products are good for the b…

While I was pregnant I did a lot of research on what products are good for the baby as there is a lot of confusion about which brand is the best. ⁣

⁣

There are many companies whose products consist of chemicals like paraben or are not completely chemical-free or don’t maintain the ph level that is safe for babies.⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣⁣

So when I came across @mamaearth.in, To be honest, I was quite impressed. Not only they are free of paraben but also plant-based & cruelty-free. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣⁣

I have been using there washing detergent & mosquitoes repellent patches for my baby & it is really good. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣⁣

I am also using their eye cream & ubtan face scrub (Need to restock them) for myself & I love them too. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

⁣

What companies do you guys trust or what specific thing do you look for while shopping for baby products?⁣⁣⁣⁣

Let me know in the comments.⁣⁣⁣😊⁣

⁣

P.S-Just a Mom Suggestion – Always order a small bottle first to test whether the product is suiting your baby or not, Even if there is no chemical it may happen that it doesn’t suit your child. ⁣⁣⁣

To be safe try it & keep an eye on if its effecting or causing any allergic reaction & if not you can continue using it. ⁣

⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

