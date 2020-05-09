Whistle-Blower Exposes Infighting and Animus in Trump’s Coronavirus Response

There is no evidence that an inspector general investigation was ever conducted and allies of Dr. Kadlec say he did make some changes that Dr. Bright had wanted, including putting the contracting team under BARDA’s jurisdiction. But the request for the investigation added to the bitterness between them. Eventually, Dr. Kadlec overruled him, Dr. Bright says, and awarded the sole-source contract to Partner Therapeutics, “on the basis of industrial mobilization” — the interest of the federal government to keep more than one supplier of an important type of drug in business.