White House Mounts Heated Attack on a U.S. Government Media Voice

WASHINGTON — The White House lobbed a bizarre broadside against Voice of America this week, using one of its popular communications channels to accuse the United States-funded foreign news broadcaster of amplifying Chinese propaganda.

The post appeared Thursday on “1600 Daily,” an events summary produced by the White House digital team. The charges hurled at the 75-year-old broadcaster seemed so overheated that some readers worried that hackers had infiltrated the White House’s networks.

But Dan Scavino Jr., President Trump’s social media director, echoed the claims on Twitter.

“American taxpayers — paying for China’s very own propaganda, via the U.S. Government funded Voice of America! DISGRACE!!” Mr. Scavino wrote in sharing a V.O.A. post about a light show in China on Wednesday. The light show marked the reopening of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first detected, which had been locked down for months.

Among other charges, the White House post claimed that V.O.A., which uses widely watched numbers from Johns Hopkins University to track coronavirus cases and deaths around the world, “created graphics with Communist government statistics to compare China’s coronavirus death toll to America’s.”