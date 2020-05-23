White House Press Secretary Goofs Up, Broadcasts Trump’s Banking Details

Leah Millis/Reuters White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds up a donation check signed by Donald Trump for $100,000 made out to the “Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health” — complete with bank account details.

Oops. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday inadvertently revealed President Donald Trump’s banking details to a massive audience as she showed off a check he had written.

Trump’s bank account and routing number were visible on the paperwork McEnany displayed to the media at a press briefing, The New York Times noticed.

The information could typically be exploited to hack into an account. But the president’s account would likely have high-level protections to ward off theft.

The $100,000 check signed by Trump and written on a Capital One account, which looked like the real thing, had bank details attached. It was made out to the Department of Health and Human Services to help “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus,” McEnany explained at the press conference.

It was part of Trump’s vow to contribute his $400,000 annual salary as president. He makes out a check quarterly. His last quarterly check was also to HHS. A copy of that check alone — without the accompanying paperwork McEnany revealed Friday — was tweeted back in March.