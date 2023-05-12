White Rivers Media bags the Digital Agency of the Year award at DOD Awards 2022, while Zee Bangla became the Video Enterprise of the Year at vIdea Awards 2023

Innovation and creativity were at the forefront of the Drivers of Digital Awards 2022 and the vIdea Awards 2023 at Inkspell’s Mayfest. Nishtha Arora conferred with the Digital Marketer of the Year award. Nikhil Taneja took home the Digital Person of the Year at DOD and Video Leader of the Year trophy at vIdea

NEW DELHI, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Both events recognized and honored organizations and individuals who have leveraged the power of digital and automated processes to achieve business growth and solve pressing global challenges. The Drivers of Digital Awards 2022, hosted under nine major categories, featured an impressive lineup of jurors from various industries. The theme of the event, ‘Possibilities Ahead’, opened up new discourse on how creativity, data, and revenue tangents fit into the strategic marketing lens. The virtual event witnessed fireside chats with the best of industry experts, providing insights on how business leaders and marketers can efficiently ride into achieving business growth for brands in this era of cut-throat competition and myriad marketing options. Suchir Bhatnagar (BD Fintech & Start Ups of Amazon Web Services (AWS)) and Sachin Vashishtha (CMO of Paisabazaar.com) engaged the audience in an informative Fireside Chat on ‘Growth at all costs mindset’ – it’s Feasibility in Fintech.

The winners of the DOD Awards 2023 were announced at the event. The winners in the different categories were: Audi, TVS Credit, Money Control, Comviva, Jio. CCAvenues, Corteva, TMW, Cipla, Moes-art, Bridgestone Sturdo, Watconsult, Fincare, IIFL, SBI Card, HDFC Bank, Kinnect, Amazon, Schbang, Alpenliebe, Servier India, Benzen Digital, Josh, Applabs Media, Columbia Pacific Communities, Big Trunk, Zee Bangla, Adani, Whirlwind, Dell, Timeus, Happydent, ICICI Direct, AGS, ITC, Sunfeast, Center Fruit, Trade India, Bigg Boss, MTV, ARM Worldwide, Shark Tank, Blinkit, Tata AiA, Sony Liv, Teleperformance, McDonald’s, Xapads Media, Madison Media, Flipkart, mCanvas, Hershey, WRM, Honda, Amazon mini TV, Moglix, Servewell, PAysense, Pivot Root, Tata Neu, Xerxes, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Robocraze, Intent Farm, Manyavar, Bank of Baroda, Puretech Digital, Urban Company, Savlon, Freyr Digital, Tata Tele Business Services, Yogen Parikh of Astral Pipes, Nikhil Taneja, Sahil Gandotra, Nishtha Arora, Kevin Lee, Sahil Srivastava, eNXT, Yuvaa, Madisson India, ART E Mediatech, Gdiz, Amuratech, Dentsu, Content Advisory Group, Viacom18 and Pixelatedegg.

The vIdea Awards 2023 celebrated the most exceptional ideas from around the globe, recognizing and honoring innovative and groundbreaking ideas that can revolutionize industries and solve pressing global challenges. The virtual event witnessed a fireside chat on the topic ‘The Rise of Interactive Video: Exploring the Opportunities and Challenges’ by Ankoor Dasguupta (Vice-President – Content of ARM Worldwide and Gaurav Shukla (Senior Vice President- Sales of Sony Pictures Network India).

The event, featuring core categories for the Awards, including Video Marketing – Media Specific (Offline), Video Marketing – Digital, Sector Specific, Video in Website and App, Video Enabler, Genre, Apex, and Leadership, brought together some of the brightest minds from various fields, including marketing, technology, healthcare, environment, and social impact. The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges.

The winners of the vIdea Awards 2023 in different categories are Quantent, HDFC Securities, Tata Play, Chimp&Z, Adani Sportsline, Yuvaa,Amazon Mini TV, Alpenliebe, Schbang, London Dairy, White Rivers Media, Heshey, Lowe Lintas, Bridgestone Sturdo, Cipla, Dollar Global, mCanvas, Corteva, TMW, ICICI Securities, Saregama, Times Internet, &TV, Moglix, Columbia Pacific Communities, Walnut folks, Confluencr, Art Of Living, ART E Mediatech, The Kashmir Files, Airtel, Thoughtcom, Nikhil Taneja, Tata Tele, Zee Bangla, Thomas Cook India, LogicServe Digital, Dentsu and Watcons.

Both events were supported by key partners, including Global Trends Forum, India Creative Industries Council, Kenscio, One India, The Prevalent India, ED Times, 24 Frames Digital, Radio City and Josh app. The events offered participants unique opportunities to learn, connect, and innovate, with interactive sessions and networking opportunities with investors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and other like-minded individuals.

Inkspell Media, the organizer of both events, specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programs. The team of specialists from various industry sectors is bound together by the ideology of ‘bringing the niche to the mainstream’ and helps the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, adopting them in contextual best practices.

About Inkspell Media:

Inkspell Media specializes in creating high-impact industry events and corporate meetings which are driven by topical discussions among business leaders, keynote addresses by veterans and experts, networking with peers, learning and development initiatives, and awards programmes.

Our team of specialists from various industry sectors are bound together by the ideology of ‘bringing the niche to the mainstream’. Through our enriching sessions, the speakers and evangelists share information and insights on innovative technologies, industrial disruptions, go-to-market strategies, and roadmap for growth, thereby helping the entire community of organizations understand novel ideas and concepts, and adopt them in contextual best practices.

Media Contact:

Geetika Kaushal

Phone: +91-7863851515

Email: geetika@inkspell.co.in

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/white-rivers-media-bags-the-digital-agency-of-the-year-award-at-dod-awards-2022-while-zee-bangla-became-the-video-enterprise-of-the-year-at-videa-awards-2023-301823196.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

