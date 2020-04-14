Who Is Kyle Larson?

Larson’s father is white and his mother is Japanese-American. His maternal grandparents were put in an internment camp during World War II.

“I really don’t know a whole lot about the time my grandparents spent in an internment camp, so that experience in their life isn’t a big part of my family’s identity,” Larson told Discover Nikkei, a website for people of Japanese descent, in 2016. “Growing up I didn’t feel any different from my friends or the other kids I raced against, and was never treated any differently.”

He also said, “I don’t think there’s any prejudice or scrutiny toward other drivers in NASCAR because of their ethnicity.” He said that diversity was important to all sports.

His Role in Drive for Diversity

Larson spent 2012 in the Drive for Diversity program, getting opportunities on minor league circuits. “The program helped me get some track time and helped out Chip financially by providing me with a place to race,” Larson said. He got a full-time ride on NASCAR’s main circuit in 2014, at age 20, and won rookie of the year.

“I have heard of Kyle for years now, and I am blown away by this kid,” the NASCAR star Jeff Gordon said in 2013. “He makes me look like nothing.”

Larson won for the first time on the circuit at Michigan in 2016, and won four more times in 2017. He now has six wins and four top-10 seasonal finishes, including a career-best sixth in 2019.

Beyond NASCAR, he has spoken of giving the Indianapolis 500 a shot. He competed in the 24 Hours of Dayton, and was part of the winning team in 2015. He has continued to race midget cars as well, and in January finally won the Chili Bowl, a race in Tulsa that he had failed to win 12 times before.