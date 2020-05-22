Who is the star in the mask? How many can you recognise behind their PPE? 

They are some of the most recognisable faces in the world — but the pandemic has driven them undercover. Masked against the virus, it is often hard to spot these celebrities when they are out exercising or shopping. But using our gentle clues, see how many famous faces you can bring out of lockdown…

1. This is one of Hollywood’s top stars, but her mask is more Iron Man than Pepper Potts

2. He may be a famous telly talent show judge, but can you recognise this Mr X?

3. She’s starting a new life in LA with her prince and a mask fit for a duchess

4. Since the pandemic hit, this singer’s Style has gone only in One Direction

5. She made her name as a model before making a mint running her own lingerie company — perhaps she could branch out into making masks?

6. Shades? Check. Gloves? Check. Face masks? Check. This British actress is the perfect match for her young beau

7. Mask, gloves, hazmat suit … not an outfit you’re likely to see on the catwalk

8. A pop singer who is no doubt extremely Hot Right Now in her face masks

9. This no nonsense TV police chief didn’t float up the Lagan in a bubble, but he will find it hard sucking diesel in his mask, won’t you, fella?

10. Here’s a famous Aussie actress who may well be walking down Wall Street — but she’ll need to take off her trendy mask to wolf down some food

11. Give me your boots, your motorcycle … and your face mask. And isn’t it lucky that black suits the Terminator?

12. Are face masks Strictly necessary? The answer’s definitely yes, according to this reality TV judge

13. This TV host is a hit in the U.S. where he won’t let a virus make him Late, Late for anything

Can you match the masked stars?

A – James Cordon (left). B- Rita Ora (right)

C – Caprice Bourret (left). D – Harry Styles (right)

E- Goody Grace (left) & Kate Beckinsale (right)

F – Naomi Gampbell (left). G – Adrian Dunbar (right)

H – Motsi Mabuse (left). I – Simon Cowell (right)

J – Margot Robbie (left). K – Meghan Markle (right)

L – Arnold Schwarzenegger (left). M – Gwyneth Paltrow (right)

Answers:

1-M, 2-I, 3-K, 4-D, 5-C, 6-E, 7-F, 8-B, 9-G, 10-J, 11-L, 12-H, 13-A.