Who offers the best online fitness class?

GYMS all around the country may be closed but that doesn’t mean the workouts have to stop.

In this week’s Best of Brisbane, we’re on the hunt for the best online fitness class. Whether is

Here are a few of our favourites to get you started!

Centr

Curated by Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth’s personalised digital health and fitness program, Centr

At Centr, the team believes “in training hard, eating right and living well – the three ingredients for a healthy, happy and well-balanced life.”

The app is accessible via iOS app, Apple Watch, Android and web.

Mad Dance House

In-studio classes may have come to a temporary halt but Mad Dance House is keeping Brisbane and anyone else with internet moving and grooving with their online streamed classes.

Fitness Enhancement Personal Training

Sometimes you need an extra boost to motivate you and that’s where a personal trainer comes in.

Supportive and truly “personal” training is what you’ll receive from Fitness Enhancement if you decide to opt in to their online personal training, live personal training via video, or one-on-one in person training.

media_camera Fitness Enhancement Personal Training

