Who should own the copyright on AI-generated artwork?

Artificial intelligences can create images inspired by the human-generated art they train on. This is raising concerns over copyright and artists’ livelihoods
Technology
| Analysis
27 September 2022
Concerns over copyright and artists’ livelihoods have caused photography agencies to remove images created by artificial intelligence models from their databases.
The worries come from the fact that the AIs hoover up vast amounts of human-generated art to train themselves and use this database of knowledge to generate photorealistic images related to almost any text prompt. This has led to ethical debate and highlighted the legislative …