Who won? Earth Wind & Fire ‘Verzuz’ The Isley Brothers | Afro

Resurrection Sunday ended with smooth tunes and lots of grooves in a Verzuz battle with two legendary groups with decades worth of hits. The elements of Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers went head to head in an iconic battle that people from every generation appreciated. This time, the show featured host comedian Steve Harvey and DJ D-Nice on the one’s and two’s. The battle garnered a widespread reaction from fans, who marveled at how good 79-year-old Ron Isley looked for his age. Fans were also impressed by the stylish outfits worn by both groups. You can watch the iconic battle anytime on Youtube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ATLMBG_3Zg.