Who Won ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’? Winning Couple Revealed & Here’s an Update on Them!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on the finale of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart!

The first season of the music-themed spinoff of The Bachelor just ended and the first-ever winning couple of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart has been announced.

The six-week event series had 23 musically talented singles looking for love and a musical partner. Once they had coupled up, the pairs started to perform together and they were judged by celebrity guests and Bachelor Nation royalty.

Heading into the finale, three couples remained – Trevor and Jamie, Bri and Chris, and Matt and Rudi.

Click inside to find out what happened on the season finale…

Matt and Rudi ended up leaving before the finals as they realized they weren’t on the same level as the other two couples.

Trevor & Jamie and Bri & Chris performed for a panel that included Taye Diggs, Rita Wilson, Jewel, and cute couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

In the end, Bri and Chris were named the winners. Here’s the update that was provided at the end of the finale: “Bri and Chris are still deeply in love today and are excited for the release of their debut album.”

Bri and Chris!