Whoa! Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate with Jassie Gill for her next song | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is over and one of the contestants who is making a lot of noise is Shehnaaz Gill. The lady has said that she wants to focus on her acting career but music is something she will never let go off. Now, news has come that she is going to collaborate with one of Punjab’s most famous singers and actors Jassie Gill. We saw him recently in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s Panga where he played the role of Kangana Ranaut’s encouraging husband. Jassie Gill had come to the Bigg Boss 13 house with Kangana Ranaut to promote the film. There, he met Shehnaaz. In fact, he also urged people to vote for her and make Shehnaaz the winner! They will record the number from their respective locations and later a proper video will be shot. Also Read – Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s song becomes the most commented Indian music video on YouTube, beats Shakira’s Waka Waka

In fact, the episode where Jassie Gill came is quite a memorable one. Shehnaaz Gill started crying after meeting him. She said he was from Punjab and that gave her a very homely vibe. Jassi also greeted her with a lot of warmth. In fact, he had given a hint to fans that something new is coming soon. Shehnaaz Gill’s solo single Veham has also completed 70 million views on YouTube. Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga that featured Sidharth Shukla and her has also crossed 50 million views. It is the most commented Indian music video on YouTube. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill: ‘While Bigg Boss was my dream, my heart wasn’t in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’

Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity has made many people eager to work with her. The lady is a good singer and actress. Of course, she is one of the most trending contestants of Bigg Boss ever. The lady was known as the entertainer of the Bigg Boss house. There are talks that Shehnaaz Gill will join Arjun Bijlani as the host of Dance Deewane as well. If this was not all, rumours suggest that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla along with the other Bigg Boss couples will be seen on Nach Baliye. Also Read – Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was the first Asian to bag THIS title?

