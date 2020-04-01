Whoopi Bluntly Asks Bernie: ‘Why Are You Still In The Race?’

Matters got testy on “The View” between Whoopi Goldberg and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday’s show.

That’s because Goldberg kept asking one question over and over: “Why are you still in the race?”

Sanders (I-Vt.) remains a candidate even as former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up a big lead among convention delegates and coalesced support from former rivals and other Democratic Party bigwigs. Barring a dramatic turn of events, Biden’s advantages make it unlikely Sanders could overtake him.

Goldberg pressed Sanders on exactly what sort of scenario could culminate in the presidential nomination for him.

“I’m told that you intend to stay in this race because you believe there is a path to victory. I want to know what that path is,” Goldberg said. “Because this feels a little bit like it did when you didn’t come out when Hillary Clinton (who beat him in the 2016 Democratic race) was clearly the person folks were going for, so can you explain why you’re still in the race, and what this path is that you see?”

Sanders defended his support of Clinton, the former secretary of state. “That’s not quite accurate, I worked as hard as I could to, for Hillary Clinton,” he said.

Goldberg was skeptical.

“But Bernie, just so we’re clear,” she said. “You worked for Hillary, but it took you a very, very long time to hop in, and your people also took a very long time for them to hop in, so when I say that, that’s what I’m talking about.”

After Sanders said he didn’t “accept that characterization,” Goldberg snapped,“Okay, why are you still in the race?”

Sanders responded, “Last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote.”

He added: “And they have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very very difficult moment.”

Sanders told Goldberg he and his staff are assessing their campaign, but he’s also working on an additional stimulus legislative package for working Americans.

Goldberg wondered if it might be “smarter” to focus on the stimulus measure than the presidential race instead of splitting his time on a presidential campaign.

“Well, we are doing it, believe me,” Sanders said. “I’m sitting in my house right now. I’m not holding a rally in Wisconsin because of the nature of campaigns.”

Goldberg continued her line of questioning, asking, “So your plan is to stay in, yes?”

“Well, for the fourth time,” Sanders said, sounding exasperated. “We are assessing the campaign.”

Here’s the complete exchange below.