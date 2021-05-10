Why a Chromebook might be the smartest laptop choice for kids

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Not all kids’ laptops are Chromebooks, but all Chromebooks are good for kids. These cloud-based devices have security features that most antivirus software can’t even achieve — plus, they’re usually ultra-portable and super cute. Here are the best ones for kids of all ages.

The assumption that Chromebooks are specifically kids laptops makes sense. They’re typically smaller and more lightweight than traditional laptops, and can hold up well against drops or spills. They usually don’t have fast processors, 4K screens, or many other high-end specs that kids just don’t need, which slashes the price big time.

But there’s a more serious aspect that makes Chromebooks a no-brainer for cautious parents: They’re some of the most secure devices on the market. On top of traditional “stranger danger” worries, parents are likely concerned about their family’s data getting into the wrong hands.

Actually, parent or not, every paranoid internet user should have a Chromebook. Don’t @ us.

The most obvious reason is that Chromebooks are cloud-based. Almost anything you do is automatically backed up on Google Drive, so you won’t lose all of your files if your Chromebook breaks — or if your kid forgets to save a school paper. Updates are automatic as well.

Google’s Chrome OS is a hardcore bodyguard in itself. Every web page or Chrome app runs its own sandbox, essentially ensuring that other parts of the computer won’t be compromised even if that page gets hacked or “infected.” However, a Chromebook probably won’t get a virus: Most malware is designed for Windows or Mac and ignore Google’s OS (for now). If something sketchy were to happen, the threat can be wiped out by closing the page or reverting to factory settings. These security features are a huge part of why nearly three out of every five machines in schools use Chrome OS.

Monitoring kids’ usage on the cloud can’t be done with downloadable parental control software. The easiest way to set limits is to take advantage of your router’s parental control features (Google Nest and Eero are great) or invest in a filter for your home network, like Circle with Disney. These let you manage things like screen time and blocked sites on every device connected to your home WiFi. Upon setup, it’s suggested that parents be the first person to create an account. The first account to log in is seen as the “owner” of the Chromebook, and the owner is who gets to control the settings on other accounts.

How to choose the right Chromebook for your kid

Some Chromebooks are lightweight and some are bricks. Younger kids will probably do better with compact laptops with military-grade durability that can handle a drop from the table.

Storage isn’t a huge deal when most everything is stored in the cloud. (Google Drive comes with 15GB for free.) However, if your kid will be downloading something like textbooks, you might consider a Chromebook with more storage or with an SD card slot to expand storage. Most have 32GB, basic models have 16GB, and nicer models stretch to 64GB.

If your kid uses Microsoft Office for school, you’ll need a Chromebook that can run Android apps from the Google Play Store. Most are Android-compatible, but some fumble with non-Chrome apps.

Chromebooks for entertainment versus Chromebooks for actual work

No one is buying a Chromebook to use power-sucking software like Photoshop. That means that Chromebooks don’t need a lot of RAM, which is what determines how many tasks your computer can keep track of at once. But even with the draining apps reserved for MacBooks out of the picture, Chromebooks still aren’t one-size-fits-all when it comes to daily tasks. When is it time to bypass the average Chromebook 4GB RAM for 8GB or 16GB?

Kids using a Chromebook primarily for media consumption — streaming Disney+ or Youtube, playing games, or using light educational programs — could easily scoot by with 4GB, which is more than capable enough to handle anything that’s not super involved when it comes to data or graphics.

Bumping up to a beast like the Google Pixelbook Go or Slate and their 8 or 16GB RAM is the wise move if your kid is regularly using the Chromebook for more than entertainment purposes. We’re talking demanding programs like statistics software or storage of huge textbooks — any heavy-duty stuff outside of the Microsoft Word or Google Docs realm. Bigger workloads require more RAM to allow the computer to operate smoothly and avoid the ominous frozen screen. Such desktop-esque models are also more likely to have juicier displays and processors, more versatile ports and memory card slots, and backlit keyboards.

Here are the best Chromebooks for kids in 2021:



The really great thing about the Chromebook Duet is that it comes with a free one-year trial of Google One on top of 128GB of internal memory. (That alone is a ton of storage for a Chromebook.) That’ll get you an additional 100GB of cloud storage for assignments, essays, study guides, and notes. If it feels like someone’s always hogging the family desktop, it wouldn’t hurt to grab a laptop specifically for homework time. Enter: the , a remarkably lightweight 2-in-1 laptop with a solid general-purpose processor, a built-in kickstand, and a compact, detachable keyboard that’s perfect for small hands. (Many laptop-tablet hybrids don’t come with their own keyboards — see: the and its separate — making the Chromebook Duet a stellar value at under $300.) Its 10.1-inch touchscreen display is also compatible with Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens for drawing and doodling, but you’ll have to buy one of those separately.The really great thing about the Chromebook Duet is that it comes with a free one-year trial of Google One on top of 128GB of internal memory. (That alone is a ton of storage for a Chromebook.) That’ll get you an additional 100GB of cloud storage for assignments, essays, study guides, and notes.



The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is the only sensible competition here. But let’s be real: kids (and most adults) don’t need that 4K screen or that much power, especially for Samsung’s $1,000 price tag. The Pixelbook Go is certainly beastly enough for school projects and running multiple energy-sucking apps at once.

Google opted out of the 360-degree hinge, but tech bloggers agree that the traditional notebook design feels sturdier and more professional. The rounded corners and muted colors scream ~maturity.~



At just over 11 inches wide and less than three pounds, the 3100 can be carried safely in little arms or little backpacks. The sturdy chassis is supported by rubber bumpers for absorbing shock and a spill-resistant keyboard that can handle 12 ounces of liquid.