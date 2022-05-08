Why Apple, Google and Microsoft are Getting Rid of Passwords

One of the common ways to restrict anybody from having unauthorized access to your computer or digital assets is by having a strong password.

In the case of tighter security measures, two-factor authentication is also available to use. The more expansive your digital footprint is, the more you have a lot of passwords to remember.

Sometimes these passwords are hard to remember, and many users are guilty of reusing one particular password on different accounts.

Security experts recommend that users create strong passwords and change them periodically to ensure security.

According to findings, 81% of all hacking-based security breaches can be traced back to poor passwords.

So, the latest information is that the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) Alliance will replace the use of passwords.

FIDO is an open authentication standard that allows any service provider to leverage existing technologies for passwordless.

With this emerging technology, users can log into apps and social media accounts using the same fast authentication method they used to unlock their phones.

It’s designed to let websites and apps offer secure sign-ins to users across a range of device platforms. The protocol is already supported on a range of apps and websites, and Apple, Google, and Microsoft have been building them into their own services.

However, up until now, users will continue to sign in to a website or app with every device individually before they can go passwordless in the future.

In a recent blog post shared by Apple, password-only authentication is “one of the biggest security problems on the web”.

Apple also claims the standard will protect against phishing scams, making them supposedly safer than a traditional password or one-time code sent to your inbox.

According to Alex Simons, corporate vice president for Identity Program Management at Microsoft, the complete shift to a passwordless world will begin with consumers making it a natural part of their lives.

“Any viable solution must be safer, easier, and faster than the passwords and legacy multi-factor authentication methods used today,”

“By working together as a community across platforms, we can, at last, achieve this vision and make significant progress toward eliminating passwords.

We see a bright future for FIDO-based credentials in both consumer and enterprise scenarios and will continue to build support across Microsoft apps and services.”

