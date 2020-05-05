Why Are BBT Shops Closed But Not Starbucks? Here’s A List On Which F&B Brands Are Still Open

With the announcement of the circuit breaker period being extended to June 1, the list of essential services that are allowed to operate on-site has been tightened.

This is to reduce the number of workers who have to physically be at work, so that we can better curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

On May 2, the government announced that it will be gradually easing the circuit breaker and some businesses are allowed to resume operations from May 12.

As there has been a lot of confusion on which businesses are allowed to remain open, here is a list that will help to clear up the air:

What Will Continue To Operate:

Supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores and wet markets (except convenience stores in parks)

Pharmacies and Personal Care Items (except beauty and cosmetics stores such as Beauty Language and Venus Beauty as they are classified as non-essential)

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) establishments with MOH-registered in-house TCM practitioner(s) are allowed to open for consultation and dispensing of related TCM medication only (No walk-in retail allowed)

Opticians, by appointment only. No walk-in customers allowed.

Critical food services, including hawker centres, food courts, coffeeshops, those that sell hot/cooked snacks and bread. These can continue to remain open for takeaway and delivery services only.

BreadTalk: Most outlets remain open as they continue to sell bread, but not cakes. Selected outlets are closed such as at Funan Mall, CityLink Mall and Raffles City. All outlets are expected to re-open fully from May 12.

Cedele: Some outlets were closed till May 4. From May 5, all outlets will be open.

Monga: All three Monga outlets are open. They sell bubble tea at its SingPost Centre branch, but it must be purchased with food.

Old Chang Kee: Most outlets remain open. Those outlets that are closed are mostly in CBD area.

Paris Baguette: 5 of its outlets are still open. They are allowed to offer cakes that are produced onsite at the outlets.

Prima Deli: Most outlets are closed except 4 outlets that serve breads, buns and rolls, but all the outlets are expected to re-open from May 12 to continue offering cakes, waffles, etc.

Starbucks: Many outlets remain open as Starbucks serves hot/cooked food. They are also allowed to continue selling drinks if they also serve hot/cooked food. Those outlets that are closed are mostly in CBD area.

Toast Box: Most outlets remain open as they serve hot/cooked food. They are also allowed to continue selling drinks if they also serve hot/cooked food. Selected ones are closed, including at VivoCity, Ion Orchard and Esplanade Mall.

To see the full list of activities that will be allowed to continue to operate, click here.

What Will Remain Closed Or Reopen From May 12:

All non-essential services

Standalone F&B outlets that predominantly retail the following:

i. Beverages, including bubble tea, fruit juice, smoothies, alcoholic beverages, coffee, tea;

All standalone bubble tea and drinks shops remain closed and are not allowed to re-open from May 12. Currently, they are only allowed to operate from central kitchens.

ii. Packaged snacks and loose snacks including nuts, potato chips, popcorn, bak kwa, cheese;

Bee Cheng Hiang: All outlets are closed for now till May 12. They will re-open fully from May 12.

iii. Desserts, including red/ green bean soup, grass jelly, ice cream, yoghurt, cakes, cupcakes, waffles, chocolate, cookies, sweet pastries, donuts;

Awfully Chocolate: All outlets are closed for now except for flagship restaurant, Ninethirty by Awfully Chocolate at 131 East Coast Road. All outlets are expected to re-open fully from May 12.

Bengawan Solo: All outlets and central kitchen are closed for now and are expected to re-open fully from May 12.

Cat & The Fiddle: All outlets are closed for now and are expected to re-open fully from May 12. Their online store remains open for deliveries.

Chateraise: All outlets are closed for now, including the one in Isetan Scotts supermarket at Shaw Centre. They are expected to re-open fully from May 12.

Famous Amos: All outlets are closed for now. They are expected to re-open fully from May 12.

Jollibean: All Jollibean stores are currently closed for now. There’s a temporary self-collection store at Income@Raffles for online orders. All stores are expected to re-open fully from May 12.

Krispy Kreme: All outlets are closed for now but are expected to re-open fully from May 12.

Polar Puffs & Cakes: All outlets are closed for now but are expected to re-open fully from May 12. Their kiosks in cafe zones in hospitals are still open.

All hairdressing and barber services

Pet supplies stores must close physical stores, can operate online sales and delivery

Retail laundry services must close their physical stores, except unmanned stores. Allowed to provide online sales and delivery.

Precautionary Measures For Those That Remain Open

For retail establishments:

Safe distancing measures must be in place, by using a crowd and queue management system to minimise crowds within their premises

Use floor markers to demarcate queue lines for customers at cashier counters or where required Limit number of customers within the store, ensure at least 1-metre spacing between customers Encourage self-checkouts, cashless or contactless payment

For supermarkets, standalone stores and malls:

Where reasonably practicable:

Conduct temperature screening for customers at entrances to detect customers with fever Ensure all staff, customers and other personnel on their premises have their masks on at all times Those with high traffic should conduct contact tracing of customers

All malls, standalone stores and supermarkets should have a system that logs workers entry into, and exit. They can use the digital check-in application SafeEntry.

Supermarkets are also encouraged to provide dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable groups, use mall atriums or outdoor areas for temporary sale of goods to disperse crowds from their stores, and remind customers to limit entry to 1 per family when shopping at their stores, where practicable.

Featured Image Credit: Tiger Sugar / Starbucks