Why BMW’s M340i is the best car you can buy for $100,000

The new BMW M340i might be the best new car priced below $100,000.

Whether or not it earns that title depends less on the car’s abilities (in my opinion), and more to do with where we draw the dollar cut-off.

Value

An official price of $99,900 plus on-road costs translates to $114,000 drive-away.

Which sounds far less intimidating at the more realistic BMW finance figure of $390.25 per week.

That price gets you the best BMW on sale today, a sports sedan which blends luxury with performance in the brand’s finest tradition.

Standard kit includes laser headlights, a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon audio, wireless smartphone charging and Apple CarPlay — plus all of the gear you expect from a luxury sedan in 2020.

The main omission is a five-year warranty. BMW, as with most luxury brands, backs its cars for three years only. Mercedes recently broke ranks with a five-year guarantee, something BMW might adopt in the future.

Comfort

This isn’t a full-on BMW M car such as the M2 or M3, designed to work as well on track as they do on the road. Which is good news for customers, as the car’s electrically adjustable heated sports seats are perfectly comfortable for long days on the road, its specially treated glass minimises road noise and the suspension has an impressive compromise between plushness and poise.

BMW’s latest interiors are hi-tech spaces with digital dashboards and widescreen displays, though we have experienced persistent connectivity issues across a wide variety of models.

The M340i combines a head-up display, digital dash and huge central monitor with a multi-function controller to allow precise use of its infotainment without stretching for a touchscreen. It also comes with a voice assistant and digital keys that can be sent to friends’ smartphones.

Other touches you won’t find on cheaper 3 Series examples include a powered tailgate, leather-look padded dashboard, premium stereo, ambient lighting and metal-look buttons replacing plastic in the cabin.

Safety

The 3 Series is loaded up with eight airbags and a comprehensive safety suite including autonomous emergency braking, active cruise control and clever traffic jam assistance that steers and goes for you. It’s one of the most advanced and safest cars of this size.

Driving

The current-generation 3 Series represents a return to form for BMW and the best driver’s car in an outstanding class. Customers prepared to spend about $35,000 to upgrade from the four-cylinder 330i to the M340i benefit from a host of changes including a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine (285kW/500Nm), plus all-wheel drive, bigger brakes, limited-slip differential and more.

This engine is one of the modern greats. Smooth and sonorous, the classic six howls tunefully while delivering V8-humbling performance.

The 0-100km/h dash is dispatched in 4.4 seconds if you floor it but even more impressive is its everyday effortlessness and flexibility. An official fuel figure of 7.7L/100km is quite impressive — the BMW used less fuel than a hybrid Subaru in the garage during our time with the car.

BMW’s eight-speed auto is smooth at low speed and punchy when you want to press on. The rear-biased all-wheel-drive system allows a surprising degree of tail-happy playfulness if you’re greedy with the gas, and its overall dynamics are as good as you will find in a luxury car today.

Impressively smooth and supple in traffic, the M340i is a car equally adept at the Monday-to-Friday shuttle and Sunday morning blast.

Alternatives:

BMW M3, coming soon.

If you want a fast BMW 3 Series, the next M3 could be the car to have. Expected to share a 375kW/600Nm in-line six with the BMW X3M, the new M3 will be the first of its kind with all-wheel drive. Faster, more expensive (think $150,000 drive-away) and less comfortable, it’s due to be unveiled later this year and in showrooms in 2021.

Mercedes-AMG C43, from about $123,000 drive-away.

A little brother to the V8-powered C63, the Mercedes C43 offers a 287kW/520Nm V6, all-wheel drive and a less antisocial outlook. Originally intended as a watered-down “AMG Sport” model with C450 badges, it’s now a regular part of the Benz performance range.

Tesla Model 3 Performance, from about $93,900 drive-away

Faster than the BMW for short sprints, the electric Tesla also brings strong environmental and tech appeal. But design and manufacturing flaws make it hard to recommend as a luxury vehicle.

Verdict

4 stars

Packed with tech, genuine performance capability and a good degree of comfort, the M340i is an outstanding car and a highlight in the brand’s showroom. It’s not quite as impressive on the value front as the 330i but superior performance and luxury attributes make it a car to covet.

BMW M340i

Price: About $114,000 drive-away

Warranty/Service: 3 years/unlimited km, $1565 for 5 years

Safety: 5 stars, 8 airbags, AEB, adaptive cruise, traffic jam assistance and more

Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo, 285kW/500Nm

Thirst: 7.7L/100km

Spare: Repair kit