Why can I get a haircut, but not see my friends? Your COVID-19 questions answered | CBC News

Why are restaurant and kitchen staff not wearing masks?

Another sector that’s getting the go-ahead to reopen, with restrictions, in several provinces is the restaurant industry, although in Manitoba and Quebec, restaurants will be open for take-out, delivery, patio and walk-up service only. So why aren’t kitchen and other restaurant staff wearing masks or other protective gear if they’re serving the public?

Many are wearing masks, but it’s not mandatory.

The coronavirus is not food-borne, and the chance of transmission through food preparation is quite low. Frequent hand-washing, particularly before or after handling food and containers, can further mitigate the risks.

Dr. Peter Lin, CBC medical specialist and family doctor, suggests kitchen staff should keep two metres apart and customer-facing personnel should also maintain physical distancing and wear masks.

Health Canada also has tips for restaurants which include using masks when available.

The national organization Restaurants Canada says it’s working to ensure that food service operators are kept up to date on guidance from the government.

Why is it okay to get a haircut, but not visit with friends and family?

As some provinces start reopening next week, Oreleen L., from Manitoba, wonders why it’s safe to get a haircut, but not to visit with friends and family.

As far as hair salons go, yes, as of May 4 you can get a haircut in Manitoba; however, hair stylists and barbers must follow restrictions before they can open. These include:

Staff and clients must use the self-screening tool before booking an appointment.

Employees must stay home when ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

Clients are screened by telephone before an appointment is booked and are not seen if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Appointment times are staggered to allow for physical distancing, and clients should attend alone, without friends or family.

In provinces like New Brunswick, where hair stylists are still waiting for the go-ahead to reopen, some salons are putting up plexiglass barriers to comply with physical distancing rules, in the hope that they will be able to see customers again soon.

Oreleen L. also wants to know why she can’t visit family and friends. According to a Manitoba provincial spokesperson, visiting with family has never been prohibited in the province, but limited contact with others helps flatten the curve.

“Social distancing guidelines remain in place and work by limiting the number of people that you and your family come into close contact with,” the province says.

Is Canada looking into using remdesivir?

The U.S. is fast-tracking approval of a drug to help treat COVID-19 called remesdivir, which top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said, has a “clear cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” after favourable results of a clinical trial.

We’ve had several people, including JP L., ask whether Canada will be using this antiviral drug as a treatment.

Remdesivir, which impairs the coronavirus’s ability to replicate, was initially used to treat Ebola, but is not officially approved for use in Canada. Yet, some hospitals are getting access to it through “individual compassionate use.”

What does this mean? Health Canada has a program, which allows particular, unapproved drugs to be used in unique cases. Health Canada states the makers of remesdivir, Gilead, is transitioning to this “provision of emergency access” but can no longer accept more requests due to “an overwhelming demand.”

In an email to CBC News, Gilead said it is ramping up production but did not specify how much remesdivir would be sent to Canada.

Can I move during the pandemic?

Today is May 1, meaning rent and moving are on the minds of many, including Pauline B., who wonders if she can change residences during the pandemic.

The short answer is yes, there are no rules preventing it. But remember, the less you stay at home, the more your risk to potential exposure climbs.

“It’s a tough time to be undertaking a move,” said Dr. Samir Gupta, respirologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

He explains that moves often require a lot of exposure to various surfaces, such as door knobs and handles, which are some of the riskiest forms of transmission of the coronavirus. He urges those moving to be aware of how many surfaces they touch and to maintain good hand hygiene.

“Be very cognizant of handwashing,” he said. “We say it again and again but it really is the very best way for someone to protect themselves.”

Some of the movers we contacted are also taking extra precautions, including giving crews hand sanitizer and instructing them to physically distance whenever possible.

