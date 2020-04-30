Why Days 5 to 10 Are So Important When You Have Coronavirus

In the absence of a pulse oximeter, one rough measure of respiratory function is a self-test called the Roth score. It requires the patient to take a breath and try counting to 30. If a patient can’t make it to the number 10 (or seven seconds) without another breath, it’s likely their oxygen level has dropped below 95. If they can’t count to the number 7 (or five seconds), their oxygen score may be below 90 percent. The test is not perfect, nor has it been studied in Covid-19. A University of Oxford team said the Roth score should not be used because it hasn’t been validated and could give false reassurance.